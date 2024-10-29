Chaska is set to open Oct. 30

Starting on Oct. 30, the long-awaited Chaska will be open for students to buy from in the Student Life Centre.

Chaska, meaning “obsession.” is the place to indulge in the vast and delicious cuisine of Indian Street Food from all over India. They have an expansive number of options for whichever meal you’re looking for whether you’d like a snack, dinner, dessert, or a drink! That’s not all, their menu features vegetarian, vegan, halal, and hormone-free meat options at an affordable price.

Chaska CEO Naveen Seth stated, “the freshness and flavors that you can experience at Chaska are a reflection of our high standards and unwavering commitment to quality.”