  • A yellow banner ad features abstract wavy lines in a slightly darker hue. The design is simple and minimalistic, perfect for catching attention with a touch of elegance.

City of Waterloo hiring for summer positions

Humreet Sandhu

| January 13, 2025

This summer the City of Waterloo will be hiring over 85 staff to support camps, programming, special events, aquatics, and parks. The city will be offering full-time, part-time and contract roles with staff being paid at least $20.90. 

“Working for the city is a great way to spend the summer,” said Kathy Weidhaas, director of human resources at the municipality, in a release. “Summer staff get to see the inner workings of a municipality while building their professional skills and network.

“They also get to work with fantastic people who deeply appreciate their contributions – many of our current full-time employees began their careers with the city in these roles!”

The first ever City of Waterloo summer job fair will take place on Jan. 15 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre. Anyone can come by to meet staff and learn more about working for the city. 

Applications are now open and most roles will be closing on Jan. 19, 2025. Apply now at www.waterloo.ca/careers.

Share this story

More

  • Campus News

    University of Waterloo Place residence building left with no heating — students forced to relocate to hotels and other residences

    Christiano Choo

    | January 14, 2025

  • Sports & Health

    UW women’s hockey team member earns opportunity on international stage

    Justin Gec

    | January 14, 2025

  • Sports & Health

    Varsity Athletics Update: Jan. 8-11

    Justin Gec

    | January 13, 2025

  • Campus News, News

    Closing the chapter on BookLook

    Arsema Teka

    | January 13, 2025