Closing the chapter on BookLook

Starting this winter 2025 term, UW students will no longer have access to the convenient BookLook service — a tool that provided personalized book lists based on class schedules. In an email sent by the W Store on Dec. 18, 2024, students were informed of the shift to a new system integrated within LEARN. W Store stated, “Effective Winter 2025, myBookLook — your customized booklist based on your Quest class schedule — will no longer be maintained.”

The email detailed the new options:

Print textbooks are available through Login, a Canadian-owned book distributor.

Etextbooks can be purchased from Vitalsource by searching for titles or ISBNs.

Course kits and printed lab materials are still available at W Store’s South Campus Hall.

Students were encouraged to check their course outlines or syllabi for detailed information on required materials.

The discontinuation of BookLook stems from Ontario’s Bill 166. This bill requires post-secondary institutions to provide clear, accessible information about educational costs, including textbooks and ancillary fees. Under the new approach, textbook information is incorporated into LEARN course shells, where instructors provide links to resources and purchase options. This approach aligns with the bill’s directive to make cost information easily accessible through existing platforms, rather than separate systems like BookLook.

Additionally, under the new system, instructors are responsible for providing accurate course material information about textbook requirements and costs through syllabi or course outlines. This ensures alignment with Bill 166’s goal of institutional accountability for cost-related transparency. The move to phase out BookLook is part of a broader effort to streamline systems and comply with provincial regulations.

Despite the rationale behind these changes, some students have expressed disappointment. A major point of contention is the loss of BookLook’s ease of use. Esha Bhatt, a fourth year arts and business student, said, “It was really handy being able to see all the books I needed all in one page. It’s unfortunate to not have that available anymore.” Timing is another issue. Syllabi often aren’t available until just before classes begin, leaving little time to purchase materials for students that want a head start on the term.