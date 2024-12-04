December crossword solutions
Zoe Cushman
| December 4, 2024
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the December edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 A Star
6 Dear
10 WMDS
14 Seine
15 Rage
16 Hare
17 Tape drives
19 Ehow
20 Groves
21 Prana
22 Pregame
25 Reeler
26 Rep
27 Word for word
30 Edit
32 Look Ma
33 Vocal percussion
39 Class A
40 Isle
41 Guitar solos
46 Het
47 On time
48 Pharaoh
50 Abaca
51 Loonie
53 Dali
54 Periodical
58 Elia
59 Stan
60 Scale
61 Dean
62 Post
63 Oh man
DOWN
1 AST
2 Sea
3 Tip
4 An egg
5 Red raw
6 Driverless
7 Eave
8 Ages
9 Res
10 Where was I
11 Mahalo
12 Droner
13 Seward
18 Romo
21 Perms
22 Prev
23 Redo
24 Epic
25 Roku
28 Dorso
29 Focal point
31 Tactician
34 Llama
35 Pare
36 Isha
37 Oleo
38 Neth
41 Goaded
42 Unbale
43 Italia
44 Oh no
45 Said so
49 Reich
51 Leto
52 Oras
54 PSP
55 Cam
56 A la
57 Len