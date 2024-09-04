Dillon Francis concert coming to UW this weekend

No longer are campus concerts a thing of the past as they make their grand return on Saturday, Sept. 7 with the WUSA x UWaterloo Dillon Francis Concert.

“Waterloo is known to be a very school intensive university, and we found that the undergraduate student experience goes a lot deeper than just coming into campus every day, sitting down, exclusively focusing on classes, and grinding,” stated Alex Chaban, a director on WUSA’s board.

“We pushed for a concert this year to help create a better campus community, improving campus life to a level we see at other Canadian universities. The undergraduate experience goes so much further than just academics, and that’s something this concert gives students an opportunity to experience.”

Last November, WUSA received a survey from students which called for more events, and from there they have been working to provide the students with the experience they deserve. WUSA is looking forward to seeing the student response from this concert to see if they should hold more in the future.

Dillon Francis is a DJ and music producer who is known for songs like “Get Low,” “Catchy Song,” and “Bun Up the Dance Floor.” Francis performs in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre of music. In particular, “Get Low” was made in collaboration with DJ Snake and earned a Gold Certification and a Platinum Certification in Canada. It earned a platinum certification in the U.S.. These certifications are for records that have reached past a certain milestone of sales. In Canada, the single earned both certifications by selling 40,000 units which earned a gold, and 80,000, which earned a platinum certification. To earn platinum in the US, the single sold one million units.

Chaban confirmed that the concert will include two opening acts: Tys Loyens and TWENTYFIVEROSES, who are both local music artists.

There will be a $5,000 giveaway from the Student Life Network featuring a meet and greet with Dillon Francis. To enter this giveaway, simply buy a concert ticket. Alternatively, those who wish to enter without purchasing a ticket can email slnaccess@studentlifenetwork.com with the subject line No Purchase Necessary Entry: WUSA Concert Contest. In the email, include your first name, last name, email address, telephone number and complete mailing address (including postal code).

The tickets are at a price of $18 for undergraduate students and $33.90 for graduate students, staff, and alumni. Tickets are being sold up until when concert doors open on Sept. 7.

Running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., grab your friends and enjoy the concert at Field 7, by Columbia Icefield. Doors will close at 8:45 p.m. Make sure you bring your WatCard to the event for check-in. No re-entry will be allowed. For more information, visit the WUSA website. Tickets are available here.