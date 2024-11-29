  • Banner for "Interstella 5555" featuring four animated characters with unique hairstyles in a row. Text reads: "Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto's INTERSTELLA 5555 Remastered for Cinemas December 12 & 14 at Princess Cinemas.

Evening counselling appointments now available for students

Humreet Sandhu

| November 29, 2024

Counselling services will now be offering additional in-person evening appointments. Students can now book appointments Monday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments on Fridays will only be offered during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Counselling services offer students individual counselling sessions, workshops, and group support. Students will be connected with specialized counsellors who aim to ensure support is relatable and personalized. 

Melissa Strachan, associate director of counselling services, said, “For some time, we have offered evening appointments in counselling services to provide more choice for students who could not meet with a counsellor during the daytime. 

“We listened to students who asked for even more flexibility in the schedule by recently increasing our evening offerings to include four evenings a week. Students can now book in-person and virtual evening appointments as their schedules require.”

Students can book appointments by calling 519-888-4096. 

More

