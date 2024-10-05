Fearful festivities: A guide to Halloween thrills and chills in Waterloo

As the air turns crisp and the leaves get crunchy, Waterloo turns into a Halloween haven! Whether you’re a thrill-seeker looking for a good scare, a committed DIYer looking for a costume contest, or a classic horror film fanatic, we’ve compiled a list of spooky-themed events in the Waterloo community:

The Coven Halloween Queer Market – Oct. 13, Button Factory Arts

Courtesy of Riot Queer Events, experience this bewitching market filled with local vendors, artists, and creators showcasing their spookiest goods. Whether you’re looking for unique Halloween decorations, handmade crafts, or items to add to your Halloween costume, this market is perfect for you! Check it out on Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 25 Regina St. S.

Rocky Horror Picture Drag Show – Oct. 13, Button Factory Arts

Following the Coven Halloween Market, you can experience a classic Halloween tradition — seeing a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening! This year has an added twist of a drag show. See this show on Oct. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 25 Regina St. S.

Halloween Drag and Cabaret Show – Oct. 18, Up Lounge

Get ready for a Halloween-themed drag night like no other! See this Halloween-themed drag cabaret show with performances from drag queens and kings on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at 9 King St. N., Waterloo.

Weekend Halloween Market – Oct. 19-20, Fed Hall

Are you looking for a Halloween market on the UW campus? Check out this spooky spectacle filled with horror vendors, oddities, horror authors, crafts, and mediums to connect you with the other side and offer readings. Check out this market on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Federation Hall on campus.

Halloween Haunt – Oct. 26, Canada’s Wonderland

Get ready for a frightful night at Canada’s Wonderland’s famous Halloween Haunt courtesy of WUSA! In October, Canada’s Wonderland transforms into a scream park full of haunted mazes, nighttime rides, and tons of spooky actors. Get your thrill on at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan on Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. Tickets have options to include round-trip transportation and pre-sale.

To Hell with the 90s: The Ultimate Dance Party – Oct. 26, Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Head to the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum for a night of retro scares and music to pay homage to the decade that brought us some of the most iconic horror films. Get in the Halloween spirit with a live band, costume contest, bar, photo booth, snacks, and goodie bags on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener.

Creepy Critters and Spooky Spirits – Oct. 27, Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

This is the ultimate Halloween event for creepy critter enthusiasts! Get up close to some scaly, slithery reptiles presented by Sciensational Sssnakes. See this reptile engagement show on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics – Oct. 31, Maxwell’s Concerts & Events

The Listeso String Quartet will be performing live music under the candlelight — this year with your favourite Halloween classics. From Thriller by Michael Jackson to the Ghostbusters theme and music from the Nightmare Before Christmas, Candlelight’s Halloween Classics night has all the songs to get you into the Halloween spirit. See this musical experience on Oct. 31 at 8:45 p.m. at 35 University Ave. E.

Stay safe, warriors, and have a spooktacular Halloween!