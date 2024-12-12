Get festive with these holiday activities in Waterloo region

Well Warriors, we’re halfway through December, and as Michael Bublé would say, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Although the days have become shorter, the temperature is dropping and snow is falling, there are many fun activities to do around the region that will put you in the holiday spirit. If you’re looking for things to do, look no further. I compiled a list of what I think are the best things to do around Waterloo region this holiday season.

Wonders of Winter

Kicking things off, a longtime tradition in the region is the Wonders of Winter, held in Waterloo Park on an annual basis since 1993. From Nov. 30 to Jan. 4, from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., everyone is welcome, free of charge, to stroll through Waterloo Park and enjoy over 100 holiday-themed colourful displays with over 100,000 lights in use. Click here for information on parking and a map of the park, and here for a video to gain a visual understanding of what the event looks and feels like.

Bingemans Gift of Lights

On the topic of lights, Bingemans is holding its annual gift of lights display. Different from the Wonders of Winter, this event does require the purchase of a ticket and pre-booking to attend. This event kicked off Nov. 22 and all of December is open to the public on various days. Most days available for this event are reserved for cars only, but as you can see here, there are some days when only walking is permitted. This event features a breathtaking 40-foot twinkly LED tree, and over 300 animated and static light displays with various light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased online, and a portion of the ticket sales are donated to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

Heritage Holiday Train Ride

If going to look at the holiday festive lights isn’t your thing, then may I suggest the Heritage Holiday Train Rides. This event runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20 and provides individuals with the opportunity to hop on this festive train to enjoy a ride through the Waterloo region countryside. Train rides are hosted by Waterloo Central Railway in St. Jacobs. There are four different tickets/ride options being offered ranging from $30 – $149.99. There are plenty of options for themed train rides, including Festive Feast on the Rails, Santa’s Jolly Journey, and Santa’s Nightcap (for those 19 or older). Click here for more info on pricing, how to get tickets, and the different ride options.

St Jacobs Village/Market

Anyone who has been going to UW for a while has been told time and time again, “You need to check out the St Jacobs Farmers Market.” I’m sure many of you have already. Either way, I would highly suggest planning a trip there this holiday season. The market lights up and hosts various events throughout December. Here is more info on specific dates and events. On top of this, if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping or just want to check out some cool local businesses and stores, St. Jacobs village is only a five-minute drive (11-minute bus ride) from the market.

This time of the year can be stressful due to exams and final assignments. It is sometimes difficult to see how it is supposed to be the “most wonderful time of the year” when you are just trying to stay afloat. But, maybe putting the books down for a bit and enjoying the holiday season here in Waterloo can help you get over that hump. Happy holidays Warriors!