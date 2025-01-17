How to romanticize winter

Enjoying the dreary, colder months can be challenging, but romanticizing your every day during this time of year can help keep you lower stress and find moments of joy. Through cultivating an atmosphere of coziness and comfort these tips can support you to savour the slowness of the winter season as much as possible.

1. Stay active

Personally, one of the first things I am tempted to let go from my daily routine during the winter months is fitness. As someone who prefers engaging in outdoor physical activity, keeping my body moving on colder, darker days can be challenging. However, I have learned that adjusting my fitness routine to these changing conditions is possible and vital to support my physical and mental health through all seasons. This will look different for everyone, but for me, physical activity during the winter consists of regular at-home yoga and frequent bundled up walks and slow runs. I have come to accept that although I can miss how different fitness looks for me in the summer, when there is more emphasis on tennis and beach volleyball, that does not mean I have to give up movement in the winter. Though it can be more restricting, there are still a myriad of possibilities to stay active in the winter including going to the gym, taking dance classes, or swimming at an indoor pool. Finding what works best for you can support a balanced, fulfilling winter routine.

2. Get outside

Though this can be the perfect time of year to stay under layers of blankets and enjoy more rest time, getting outside should remain a priority to maintain connectivity with others and keep the cabin fever at bay. Again, due to changing weather conditions, spending the same amount of time outdoors as you do in the warmer months may not be realistic, but with the right warm clothes, you can still enjoy getting fresh air everyday. You can also plan activities to get you out of the house like going thrifting or going to a museum.

3. Bring the outdoors in

For those of us in the north where winters tend to lack brightness and colour, filling your space with plants or flowers can help you feel connected to nature. Though you cannot change the dreary outside, you can make your indoor space as cozy and inviting as possible.

4. Lean into hobbies

For those of us who thrive most in summer, this less favourable time of year can often feel never ending. However, I have found that maintaining a consistent hobby or project during the winter can help redirect your focus and speed up the season. Personally, my go-tos include reading about one book a week, working on a crochet project, and trying new recipes in the kitchen. Activities like these can help highlight ways that you can still enjoy your free time in the winter and have you looking forward to doing something fun everyday.

5. Rewatch your favourite comfort show

Lastly, it’s important to remember that the winter season can be difficult and it’s okay to recognize that you might feel differently during this time of the year. Having tools to comfort yourself when you feel lonely or trapped can be very helpful. For me, this is often watching a comfort show or movie that I have seen a million times. Rewatching Gilmore Girls or Lilo and Stitch for the thousandth time will always help lift my mood or even just be a distraction from the difficulties of winter. Whether you prefer shows, movies, books, or another form of entertainment, letting yourself be soothed by your personal go-to comfort can be a helpful way to manage negative feelings about the winter season.