How to stay healthy during this “quad-demic” season

As we settle into the monotony of wintertime, it seems like almost everyone around us—whether that be our friends, professors, or loved ones—is falling victim one by one to the characteristic seasonal illnesses of the flu, cold, COVID-19, and…norovirus?

A term that has been circulating online recently is the phenomenon of a “quad-demic,” which refers to the flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus all simultaneously circulating. Of course, while the name suggests a dire public health crisis, the difference in severity when compared to past winters is marginal. In fact, most readers would already be familiar with these illnesses, with the exception of norovirus.

Norovirus’ notoriety can be attributed to the recent epidemic in the neighbouring University of Guelph. As of Jan. 13, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has confirmed 234 cases of stomach flu in students. Most of these are confined to a single residence, likely the result of close-quarters contamination by a few infected students.

Imprint contacted Waterloo Public Health for tips and information on how Waterloo students could protect themselves. In their statement, they…that Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea. In terms of how it is spread, it is commonly…through food, drinking water or surfaces contaminated with the virus, or through person-to-person contact. Prevention measures they urged students are as follows:

Good hand washing practices: Hand washing is important before preparing or eating food, after using the washroom, and after changing diapers. Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces: Focus efforts on surfaces such as door handles, bathroom taps, computer keyboard/mouse, phones, television remotes and shared equipment. Avoid sharing personal items: Do not share eating/drinking utensils, toothbrushes, and towels, especially with ill persons in the home. Stay home when you’re sick and until your symptoms have been improving for at least 48 hours. Follow general food safety practices: wash raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly before preparing and eating, drink water from a safe supply, cook shellfish thoroughly before eating especially oysters and clams.

By following the practical prevention measures outlined, students and community members can protect themselves and those around them. As we navigate the challenges of winter, a proactive approach will help all of us stay healthy and resilient in the cold and dark days ahead.