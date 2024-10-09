Most anticipated Halloween costumes of 2024

That time of year starting to creep up again, you might have already started to wonder what Halloween costume you will put together this year. With another year of up-and-coming artists and box office sellouts comes a new slew of pop culture moments bound to be relieved this Halloween. With the help of fellow students, we’ve rounded up some of the most anticipated costumes of 2024.

On the subject of singers, I think it goes without saying that, from the Taylor Swift Society alone, we can expect to see an array of Swifts and Travis Kelces returning this year. With the continuing record-breaking success of her Eras Tour, various adaptations of the iconic stages of her career from her very first self-titled album to The Tortured Poets Department are also likely to be popular group costumes.

Another artist that has been dominating the billboard charts this year is none other than Chappell Roan. If she was not already going to be a prevalent costume this year, the recent Chappell Roan Night at the Hub KW has definitely got her at the front of many minds. Her signature drag-inspired sparkly makeup, long red hair, and over the top outfits will make for great costumes. If you choose to recreate one of her iconic looks this year, good luck babe!

Finally, we cannot forget about an artist whose recent hits have not left the radio and many of our heads. When asked what costume she believes will be seen most this Halloween, fourth-year English and French student Sydney Hartley-Folz responded, “I think Sabrina Carpenter will definitely be popular this year.” With her voluminous blond hair and go-to short dress plus high boot combo, you can expect to see many Sabrinas on Halloween night, espressos in hand.

As for Sydney and her roommates’ costume plans this year, she said “we’re currently planning on being characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Costumes inspired by the most iconic characters featured on screen, such as these, are always a popular go-to for Halloween. As nostalgic sequels and anticipated new releases continue to fill theaters, this year is not likely to be any different, especially from the Waterloo Movie Watchers Club.

Other notable mentions according to third-year psychology and legal studies student Lindsey Donando Visbal are, “Deadpool, Wolverine, and Twisters movie-themed costumes.”

Among these, the success of the second Beetlejuice film will likely cause the return of some familiar favourites such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, along with new characters such as Astrid Deetz at their side.

New characters from another beloved sequel that we can expect to see recreated this year are Riley’s post-pubescent emotions of Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy from Inside Out 2. These additions to the original core five could make the perfect costume for bigger groups of friends.

Finally, we anticipate spotting more than one tennis racket on Halloween night as Tashi, Art, and Patrick from the cultural phenomenon that was the Challengers film make for the perfect trio costume.

For opportunities to show off your fabulous costumes check out the various events being held around uptown. For graduate students, don’t miss the annual Halloween Party at the Grad House (check out their Instagram for details to be posted closer to the date)!