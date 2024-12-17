Nominations open for WUSA general election

The nomination period for the 2025-2026 WUSA general election is officially open today, Dec. 16.

WUSA Board of Directors positions are up for election, including President, Vice President and directors. Each role shapes the policies, activities, and overall direction of WUSA.

Each candidate is required to fill out a consent form, a statement of understanding, as well as to collect signatures from UW undergraduate students. WUSA officers and senate-at-large nominees require 100 signatures to be nominated, while directors require 25 signatures.

Nomination forms can be submitted online at vote.wusa.ca. Alternatively, a paper package can be provided upon request by the Chief Returning Officer (CRO), completed and returned to WUSA’s main office. Nominations will no longer be considered after Jan. 23, 2025.

More information can be found here.