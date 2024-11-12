November crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the November edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Bind

5 Futon

10 Opah

14 A bee

15 Trace

16 Rice

17 Reap

18 Dark Matter

20 Extra one

22 Ete

23 And I

24 Estampa

28 Olive Garden

32 AOL

33 Satire

34 EEs

35 Moto

36 Miata

37 Sin

38 Betas

39 Idly

40 GHG

41 Mutate

42 Ubi

43 Iron Warrior

45 Mycenae

47 Ergo

48 Ify

49 mathNEWS

53 Mango lassi

57 Oboe

58 Utah

59 Amgen

60 Mare

61 Debt

62 Girli

63 Eyed

DOWN

1 Bare

2 Ibex

3 Neat

4 Depravity

5 FT Dodge

6 Urania

7 Tare

8 Ock

9 Nemeses

10 Or tea

11 Pit

12 Ace

13 Her

19 ATTN

21 Anera

24 Eden

25 Mao Tai

26 Potato

27 A loser

28 Osmium

29 Laid by

30 Italic

31 Reign

35 Metronome

37 Shoe

38 Burgh

40 Graylag

41 Martini

43 Info

44 Weasel

46 Eight

49 MSGR

50 eBay

51 Wore

52 Seed

53 Mud

54 Ate

55 Nab

56 Am I