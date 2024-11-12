November crossword solutions
Zoe Cushman
| November 12, 2024
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the November edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Bind
5 Futon
10 Opah
14 A bee
15 Trace
16 Rice
17 Reap
18 Dark Matter
20 Extra one
22 Ete
23 And I
24 Estampa
28 Olive Garden
32 AOL
33 Satire
34 EEs
35 Moto
36 Miata
37 Sin
38 Betas
39 Idly
40 GHG
41 Mutate
42 Ubi
43 Iron Warrior
45 Mycenae
47 Ergo
48 Ify
49 mathNEWS
53 Mango lassi
57 Oboe
58 Utah
59 Amgen
60 Mare
61 Debt
62 Girli
63 Eyed
DOWN
1 Bare
2 Ibex
3 Neat
4 Depravity
5 FT Dodge
6 Urania
7 Tare
8 Ock
9 Nemeses
10 Or tea
11 Pit
12 Ace
13 Her
19 ATTN
21 Anera
24 Eden
25 Mao Tai
26 Potato
27 A loser
28 Osmium
29 Laid by
30 Italic
31 Reign
35 Metronome
37 Shoe
38 Burgh
40 Graylag
41 Martini
43 Info
44 Weasel
46 Eight
49 MSGR
50 eBay
51 Wore
52 Seed
53 Mud
54 Ate
55 Nab
56 Am I