October crossword solutions
Zoe Cushman
| October 9, 2024
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the October edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Motto
6 Okra
10 Ptah
14 Brian
15 Pier
16 Robo
17 Average Joe
19 Ekco
20 Lone
21 Assist
23 Hissed at
27 Slap
28 Osier
29 IED
31 Aloha
34 Potato
36 Souvenir
38 EPE
39 Brass
41 Idi
42 Solution
45 Abides
48 Odesa
49 Ete
51 Evoke
52 Next
54 Analysis
56 Kaplan
58 Karl
59 Oboe
60 Unabridged
66 Lens
67 Till
68 Nauru
69 Alas
70 Slue
71 Iliad
DOWN
1 MBA
2 ORV
3 Tie
4 Tar
5 On alert
6 Openai
7 Kijetesantakalu
8 Reo
9 Areas
10 Presale
11 Tokiponidos
12 ABCs
13 Hoot
18 God
22 Slav
23 Hope so
24 Isopod
25 Sitelen Pona
26 Sea
30 Dos
32 Hideki
33 Arises
35 Obi
37 USA
40 Roe
43 Useless
44 Taxa
46 Bellini
47 Ivy
50 Enable
53 T-nuts
55 Arr
56 Kola
57 Abel
61 Nil
62 Dal
63 Gui
64 Era
65 Dud