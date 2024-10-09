October crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the October edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Motto

6 Okra

10 Ptah

14 Brian

15 Pier

16 Robo

17 Average Joe

19 Ekco

20 Lone

21 Assist

23 Hissed at

27 Slap

28 Osier

29 IED

31 Aloha

34 Potato

36 Souvenir

38 EPE

39 Brass

41 Idi

42 Solution

45 Abides

48 Odesa

49 Ete

51 Evoke

52 Next

54 Analysis

56 Kaplan

58 Karl

59 Oboe

60 Unabridged

66 Lens

67 Till

68 Nauru

69 Alas

70 Slue

71 Iliad

DOWN

1 MBA

2 ORV

3 Tie

4 Tar

5 On alert

6 Openai

7 Kijetesantakalu

8 Reo

9 Areas

10 Presale

11 Tokiponidos

12 ABCs

13 Hoot

18 God

22 Slav

23 Hope so

24 Isopod

25 Sitelen Pona

26 Sea

30 Dos

32 Hideki

33 Arises

35 Obi

37 USA

40 Roe

43 Useless

44 Taxa

46 Bellini

47 Ivy

50 Enable

53 T-nuts

55 Arr

56 Kola

57 Abel

61 Nil

62 Dal

63 Gui

64 Era

65 Dud