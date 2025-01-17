Quiz: Where to warm up on campus

Winter term is now underway, and whether you’re working a co-op job or getting back into the classroom, it’s safe to bet that you’ll be searching for some cozy spots to warm up during the week. Well look no further than this quiz, where we’ll give you some suggestions about where (on campus) you can huddle up between classes or on your lunch break.

Answer the questions, tally up your answers, and enjoy!

1. Where are you located most often? (For classes or work)

a. Arts Quad/environment buildings

b. Around the university colleges

c. In busy areas (ie. SLC, DC)

2. How much time do you have between classes/for lunch?

a. A solid 30 minutes

b. Bold of you to assume I have time for anything other than school/work

c. An hour or more

3. Do you like being able to grab food while studying?

a. It’s nice, but not a necessity

b. Not really

c. It’s a must!

4. Are you looking for a spot to be social?

a. Not sure yet

b. No, I need some me time!

c. Yes

5. How are you with noise?

a. Quiet chatter is okay, but nothing too crazy

b. I like having a (relatively) controlled space

c. Fine by me

6. Your favourite thing about winter?

a. Getting a hot drink

b. Curling up with a good book

c. Enjoying comfort food

7. Do you typically spend money during your breaks?

a. I love a little treat

b. I’m trying to avoid spending

c. I usually need to get a meal

Mostly a – Visit a cafe

If you answered mostly a, then you’ll definitely want to check out one of the cafes on (or near) campus. Offering a variety of hot drinks during these cold months, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of these spots becomes your new go-to place to relax. If you’re located in the St. Jerome’s/university colleges area, why not check out the Funcken Cafe? Located in the same building as the St. Jerome’s library, this cozy space offers comfortable booths and tables that can be used for studying or simply chatting with a friend. You can also grab pastries, bagel sandwiches, and many different drinks. If you’re closer to the heart of campus, maybe try the EV3 cafe. It offers a spacious place to eat/socialize, with lots of windows to let the winter sunshine in. The EV3 cafe has lots on offer in terms of food and drink, so be sure to check out their menu before you visit! If you want to travel further afield (or, if you’re located near the engineering buildings), Williams Cafe is always a classic student favourite. Bring your laptop to work, or just settle in with a nice hot meal (I’m partial to the gourmet mac ‘n cheese)!

Mostly b – Head to a library

It sounds like you’re a fan of the classics– by which I mean one of UW’s libraries. Sometimes there’s nothing better than coming in from the cold to a warm, studious space. Of course, you’re likely already familiar with the big libraries on campus like Dana Porter (DP) and the DC library (I must say, there is something very cozy about being on one of the upper floors of DP and looking out at the snowy landscape below). But if you’re looking for a new place to get some work done (or just relax in peace and quiet), you could check out the libraries at the university colleges. The St. Jerome’s University Library, the Lusi Wong Library at Renison, and the Milton Good Library at Conrad Grebel are all located just across Laurel Creek, and they all have group study rooms available for booking. If you want a library that has a smaller, more intimate feeling, any of these could be just perfect for you!

Mostly c – Try a cafeteria

If most of your answers were c, you’ll probably want to warm up by having a good bite to eat at one of the cafeterias on campus. Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends or you just want to decompress in a more lively space on campus, any of these options will be up your alley. Naturally, SLC is right at the heart of campus and offers tons of tables to both eat and study at. There are lots of food options during the week, ranging in price. Currently in the SLC Student Lounge (which is off to the right and downstairs if you enter near the Tim Hortons) is SmashBites, which offers burgers and fries with various options for different dietary needs. The lounge itself also acts as a space to gather, with many stools, chairs and tables available. Other cafeterias on campus include the DC cafeteria, the Modern Languages Cafeteria, and the Math Coffee and Donut Shop on the third floor of MC. With so many options in each of these spaces, you’ll just have to check them out more than once.