Recipe: Apple crumble

With the fall season fully integrated into our routines, consider apple picking to be on your agenda. This recipe celebrates the year-round fruit that complements fall flavours in the form of an apple crumble.

Tools:

A brownie or pie pan

A mixing bowl

Apple crumble ingredients:

6-8 apples, sliced; sizes may vary but aim to yield about 3 pounds of whole apples

½ cup of brown sugar

1 tbsp of lemon juice

1 tbsp of cinnamon

1 tbsp of cornstarch

½ tbsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of salt

1 ½ cup of store-bought granola

Homemade granola ingredients

1 cup of old-fashioned rolled oats

4 tbsp of brown sugar

½ cup of melted butter; slightly cooled

Optional: chopped pecans, walnuts, or other nuts of your choice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a mixing bowl, combine the sliced apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Once combined, add the cornstarch to act as a thickening agent for the crumble. Pour the mixture into the pan and sprinkle on the pre-made granola.

Optionally, to make your own granola, mix the ingredients above together in a bowl and pour it on top of your apple mixture.

Bake the crumble for about 30 to 40 minutes or until the surface is golden brown if you used homemade granola. If you are using premade granola, bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Once baked, set it aside for about an hour to cool. Optionally, you can sprinkle additional brown sugar on the top for an extra crunch after the crumble has cooled.

This recipe is the perfect comfort food for the fall when the weather is ambient during the day and cold during the night. Grab a slice of apple crumble, a warm blanket, and a good book, and you are all set for the fall. Enjoy!