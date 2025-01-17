Recipe: Chimichurri Steak Salad

Happy New Year! Whether you felt freshly renewed or hungover on New Year’s Day, I hope you had a great start to this new chapter. As we turn over a new leaf, so should our eating habits, and what better way to start with a delicate salad?

Tools

Salad bowl

A small bowl

Cooking pan

Optional: Food processor

Chimichurri Dressing/Salad

⅓ cup of olive oil

2 tbsp of white vinegar

2 cloves of garlic, finely diced

½ cup of finely chopped parsley

¼ tsp of dried oregano

¼ tsp of chilli flakes

¼ tsp of smoked paprika

½ tsp of salt

Stored bought salad mix

Steak

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 whole steak (around 180-200g and about 1 inch steak)

¼ tsp of salt

½ tsp of black pepper

Optional: Rosemary (2-3 sprigs)

Instructions

Chimichurri Dressing

If you are using a food processor, you can throw all the ingredients into the processor and blend until a fine paste. Alternatively, manually chopping your garlic and parsley will provide more texture to your dressing. The same process applies by combining all the ingredients together in a small bowl.

Steak (Medium Rare)

For medium rare, cook each side of the steak for 3-4 minutes at high heat. For medium, cook each side for 4-6 minutes. If you have a thermometer, a medium rare steak should reach 130F and medium steak at 140F. If you do not have a thermometer, fright not, you can always cut open the steak to check its consistency. If it is not to your liking, feel free to throw it back into a pan for another minute.

Slice the steak and assemble the salad mix, steak and Chimichurri dressing. Enjoy!