Recipe: Chimichurri Steak Salad

Ingrid Au

| January 17, 2025

Happy New Year! Whether you felt freshly renewed or hungover on New Year’s Day, I hope you had a great start to this new chapter. As we turn over a new leaf, so should our eating habits, and what better way to start with a delicate salad? 

Tools 

Salad bowl 

A small bowl 

Cooking pan 

Optional: Food processor 

Chimichurri Dressing/Salad

⅓ cup of olive oil 

2 tbsp of white vinegar 

2 cloves of garlic, finely diced 

½ cup of finely chopped parsley 

¼ tsp of dried oregano 

¼ tsp of chilli flakes 

¼ tsp of  smoked paprika 

½ tsp of salt

Stored bought salad mix 

Steak 

1 tbsp of olive oil 

1 whole steak (around 180-200g and about 1 inch steak) 

¼  tsp of salt 

½ tsp of black pepper 

Optional: Rosemary (2-3 sprigs) 

Instructions 

Chimichurri Dressing 

If you are using a food processor, you can throw all the ingredients into the processor and blend until a fine paste. Alternatively, manually chopping your garlic and parsley will provide more texture to your dressing. The same process applies by combining all the ingredients together in a small bowl. 

Steak (Medium Rare)

For medium rare, cook each side of the steak for 3-4 minutes at high heat. For medium, cook each side for 4-6 minutes. If you have a thermometer, a medium rare steak should reach 130F and medium steak at 140F. If you do not have a thermometer, fright not, you can always cut open the steak to check its consistency. If it is not to your liking, feel free to throw it back into a pan for another minute. 

Slice the steak and assemble the salad mix, steak and Chimichurri dressing.  Enjoy! 

