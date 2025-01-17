Recipe: Chimichurri Steak Salad
| January 17, 2025
Happy New Year! Whether you felt freshly renewed or hungover on New Year’s Day, I hope you had a great start to this new chapter. As we turn over a new leaf, so should our eating habits, and what better way to start with a delicate salad?
Tools
Salad bowl
A small bowl
Cooking pan
Optional: Food processor
Chimichurri Dressing/Salad
⅓ cup of olive oil
2 tbsp of white vinegar
2 cloves of garlic, finely diced
½ cup of finely chopped parsley
¼ tsp of dried oregano
¼ tsp of chilli flakes
¼ tsp of smoked paprika
½ tsp of salt
Stored bought salad mix
Steak
1 tbsp of olive oil
1 whole steak (around 180-200g and about 1 inch steak)
¼ tsp of salt
½ tsp of black pepper
Optional: Rosemary (2-3 sprigs)
Instructions
Chimichurri Dressing
If you are using a food processor, you can throw all the ingredients into the processor and blend until a fine paste. Alternatively, manually chopping your garlic and parsley will provide more texture to your dressing. The same process applies by combining all the ingredients together in a small bowl.
Steak (Medium Rare)
For medium rare, cook each side of the steak for 3-4 minutes at high heat. For medium, cook each side for 4-6 minutes. If you have a thermometer, a medium rare steak should reach 130F and medium steak at 140F. If you do not have a thermometer, fright not, you can always cut open the steak to check its consistency. If it is not to your liking, feel free to throw it back into a pan for another minute.
Slice the steak and assemble the salad mix, steak and Chimichurri dressing. Enjoy!