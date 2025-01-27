Sentencing for UW stabber delayed to March 17
| January 27, 2025
The sentencing for Geovanny Villalba Aleman, who stabbed a professor and two students during a gender issues lecture at UW’s Hagey Hall in June 2023, was delayed to March 17. The decision was originally scheduled for today, Jan. 27.
Villalba Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of assault causing bodily harm in June 2024.
The sentencing hearing took place from Oct. 21-25, 2024. The court heard victim impact statements from professor Katy Fulfer and two students, a police interview of Villalba Aleman on the day of the attack, a psychologist who assessed him, and arguments for and against a terrorism charge.
Justice Frances Brennan was to determine whether his actions were hate motivated, an act of terrorism, or neither.
Villalba Aleman was an international student who came to Canada from Ecuador to study physics at UW in 2018. He was 24 at the time of the attack.
Share this story
More
Campus News, Local News, News
Sentencing for UW stabber delayed to March 17
Veronica Reiner
| January 27, 2025
Campus News
Business and tech: an inside look at Waterloo’s newest hackathon “Geesehacks”
Christiano Choo
| January 25, 2025
Arts & Life
Fashion for Change celebrates 15 years of community impact
Arsema Teka
| January 24, 2025
Campus News
Here are your candidates for the 2025-2026 WUSA general election
Jansher Saeed
| January 24, 2025