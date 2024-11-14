Strategies for success: how students can tackle stress during midterm season

Midterm season is a long and tiring time for students, which can often cause increased stress. There are, however, multiple ways in which students at UW can decrease and manage their stress through on-campus resources and self-care knowledge.

Christine Purdon, a professor in the psychology department at UW, describes stress as a normal response people have to adapt to challenging situations. Purdon explains that while a certain level of stress is expected and can actually help to increase a person’s capabilities, too much stress will start to negatively impact the individual’s performance.

While more stress is expected due to the high demand on a student during the midterm season, Purdon emphasized the importance of not adding additional demands to yourself that are not needed.

“We can sort of tie ourselves up a bit and add things… that we can actually let go of like the demand to be perfect,” Purdon said.

To avoid adding extra stress and expectation, it can be helpful for students to write out what the actual demands are and what the perceived demands are, Purdon suggested. She also brought attention to how focusing on immediate problems rather than worrying about future ones can aid in being successful during midterm season.

Kristine Meier is a manager at counselling services and has been a part of the UW community for over 20 years. She encourages students to reach out and use the many resources that are available on campus to support students, especially during stressful academic periods. Some of the key resources Meier highlighted include Campus Wellness, Health Services, Accessibility Services and the Student Success Office.

One wellness program in particular that Meier recommended for students is the “Mind, Body, Run” group, where one of the campus counsellors joins a group of students for a walk or a run. This activity also includes a mindfulness aspect and aims to help students’ mental health through physical activity. Mind, Body, Run can be accessed through UW Athletics & Recreation and is open to runners of all levels.

The “Journalling for Well-being” program is also a unique and engaging way for students to manage their stress. The Wellness Program and Student Group Waterloo website states, “This program will use reflective journalling to help you identify personal narratives that are negatively impacting how you think and feel about yourself and how you interact with others. You will be introduced to a writing toolbox that can help you identify these narratives, turn them around, and begin to embrace new, healthier thinking”.

Kristine Meier also emphasized the importance of students making time during the whole school term to take care of their mind and emotions. She explains how things such as staying hydrated, getting a healthy amount of sleep, eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising all help with dealing with stress.

“These are all simple things, but they become harder when we are stressed and easy for students to forget them, but they will have an impact if done with some consistency in terms of managing stress,” Meier said.

If a student didn’t partake in much physical activity before exams, it will be difficult for them to start during a period of high stress. So, to still be able to incorporate movement into their schedule, Meier suggests trying to take the stairs instead of the elevator, or getting off the bus one stop earlier and walking the rest of the way.

Meier also pointed out the importance of making time to see friends, whether that be in an online group or in person. Many students procrastinate studying and end up wasting hours not doing schoolwork, Meier said. “I would rather you gather up those wasted minutes and have some good connection with people who care about you and that are part of your community.”

When students have an endless amount of work to do it is imperative that they have an outlet for these negative emotions and a space to relax. This can be different for each student, but is crucial for the student’s mental health and success.

Andrea Sychuk, a second-year student at UW in the environment faculty, stated that she likes to de-stress by “taking breaks and making sure to take care of my mental health. I do this by working out, watching my comfort show and seeing my boyfriend or friends.”

When asked if Sychuk had any advice for first-year students dealing with the stress of midterm season for the first time she said, “It feels so overwhelming so quickly, so do not worry it’ll all be ok. You will figure it out so don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and remember as much as you are here to learn, you also are here to live and enjoy, and that means taking care of your mental health and physical body.”