The inspiration behind the Indigenous outdoor gathering space

You may have noticed the new Indigenous outdoor gathering space outside the Student Life Centre, but what is its purpose?

UW’s Office of Indigenous Relations said the space aims to teach and bring awareness about Indigenous peoples and cultural practices through the design, and bring people together for Métis, First Nations, and Inuit-focused events. The structure was named Skén:nen Tsi Nón:we Tewaya’taróroks at a ceremony on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2024. It’s a Mohawk word that translates to “where we all gather together peacefully.”

Jean Becker, the assistant vice president for the Office of Indigenous Relations, noted that the inspiration behind the project came from a lack of Indigenous indication on campus. She said that there are a few things on campus that represent Indigenous culture, but for the most part, there’s no visible indication that this land is Indigenous territory. Skén:nen Tsi Nón:we Tewaya’taróroks, therefore, functions as the first visible campus indicator that we are on Indigenous territory.

When asked how the gathering space fits into the bigger picture of truth and reconciliation on campus, Becker said, “I think that a big part of truth and reconciliation is the truth part. Until the truth about what happened here in Canada with Indigenous peoples is known and people understand that we have valid claims to be in this country and we are not some expendable peoples, we can’t get to reconciliation.”

Skén:nen Tsi Nón:we Tewaya’taróroks also provides an outdoor classroom setting for any professors teaching content on Indigenous peoples. When not in use for classes or events, the space is available for anyone on campus to gather.

The Office of Indigenous Relations worked with the Indigenous Design Studio of the Toronto-based architecture firm BrookMcllroy to build the structure. The construction took place in the winter and spring of 2024, and the space has been available for use since the start of the fall term. Principal Ryan Gorie, who led the work at BrookMcllroy, is Anishinaabeg and a member of Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek. The design team also included Danny Roy, Dani Kastelein, and Erik Sziraki.

The structure and design elements of the gathering space were all taken from nature. One of its main features is a roof structure with four wing-like parts that slant and overlap. Through patterning and colouring, the roof design imitates a trout species which is native to the Grand River. The tile design and colours were chosen after consultation with Indigenous campus community members. The space also consists of four large seating areas, and in a few months, there will be plants and trees that hold significance to Indigenous cultures.

Emma Smith, interim director for the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre (WISC), was asked about how the project came to be. “Elders Gene Becker and Elder Mike and Henry were talking about how we’ve used that space for several different events such as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” Smith explained. “They were wondering what the space could look like in terms of the Indigenization projects on campus and within art and the structure of spaces on campus — similar to the new residence that’s being built and what that can look like as a means of showing Indigenous students and [the] Indigenous community that they physically belong here.” According to Campus Housing, UW’s new residence building has a targeted opening of September 2026 and will prioritize Indigenous design principles, as well as amenity spaces that promote learning and wellness.

When asked about the purpose of the gathering space and the role she hopes it will play on campus, Smith said, “I think it’s a great covered space when it comes to accessing the outdoor spaces on campus.” She added that the area can be used for casual and formal gatherings. A formal event was held in the gathering space for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, which included a sunrise ceremony and commitment polishing ceremony. Events like this provide the opportunity for Indigenous culture to be grounded physically and stand year-round as a reminder of the work that’s been happening.

Smith was asked about her thoughts on the university’s overall efforts on truth and reconciliation. She explained that when she was an undergraduate student back in 2014, there weren’t many Indigenous staff on campus or events held to spread awareness about Indigenous peoples. “When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission came out, there was a lot of information sharing, a lot of workshops and trying to spread awareness on Indigenous culture and peoples,” Smith said. “I was a part of the Indigenous Student Association that was helping with terms [of] acknowledgment at the time, starting those up.”

She emphasized the massive shift on campus in the past couple of years with the presence of Indigenous student support systems. She stated that “at the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre we are allowed to focus solely on Indigenous student support and connect with students one-on-one.” Additionally, teams such as the Centre for Teaching Excellence and the Office of Research now have dedicated Indigenous teams, which didn’t exist several years ago. “It’s a massive change to see everything in a short amount of time and it’s only going to get better from here.”