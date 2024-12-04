The Wonders of Winter Show in Waterloo Park returns

The Wonders of Winter Show returns this year at Waterloo Park from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Nov. 30, 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025. The free show features a spectacular light display and has been a family tradition for more than three decades.

The show includes a log house tour sponsored by the City of Waterloo Museum. The log house tour takes place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, 13, 19, and 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The log house once served as a schoolhouse and was later home to the Carroll family. The tour will feature the opportunity to create traditional holiday decorations from past Christmases and the intriguing history of the log dwellings.

Rob Dawson, who oversees the marketing for Wonders of Winter, said, “The Wonders of Winter Show started in 1993 when Bill Weiler wanted to do something to add some cheer to the city in the winter. Just a guy with an idea. He contacted a few of the service clubs to help him set things up. And now some of those same service clubs are still here 31 years later.”

Dawson also mentioned that Weiler contacted a number of local businesses to help sponsor the displays, which led to more companies wanting to add their financial support. Dawson said, “It’s such a wonderful community and family event. Weiler started with a few lights and it has grown to a major annual event that thousands of people enjoy every year. His one request was to have it a free event that anyone in the region could attend. He didn’t want any financial roadblocks.”

Weiler requested a loan from the City of Waterloo to get the show started. To power the first 5,000 lights in creative displays, an underground electrical service was installed in Waterloo Park using the loan.

Dawson said the show is all run by volunteers, and run by a non profit organization of about 15 core workers. They start planning and repairs over the summer and then start in earnest in September to build and repair the displays. Dawson said, “We start at the beginning of November to install the displays in the park to be ready for opening night on the Saturday before December starts.”

The show is supported by many sponsors. Some community service clubs that help volunteer include the Kinsmen Club of Waterloo, Kitchener Waterloo Sertoma Club, and Rotary Club of Waterloo. There are also many individual display sponsors such as Fischer Canada, Gowling WLG, Grand River Transit, Parks Canada, and Delta Hotels Waterloo.

Hot chocolate is served at the event on Friday and Saturday nights. Vehicles are not allowed in the park’s festival area, but there are more than 1,000 parking spots nearby that can be accessed on foot. To get a list of nearby parking spaces, visit here.