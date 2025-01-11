Trudeau’s resignation: a student retrospective

This past week, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the head of the Liberal party. This decision, while shocking, is not unexpected given the controversies and internal fighting that Trudeau has faced during his tenure. Despite repeatedly stating his intent to stay on as leader, the resignation of Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, amidst disagreements on policies to address the impending 25 per cent trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, likely played a significant role in his decision.

It should be noted, however, that Trudeau will continue serving as the prime minister and as the leader of the Liberal party until a suitable replacement is chosen in March. The immediate consequence of his resignation is the suspension of Parliament, which will have significant implications for Canada’s ability to respond to pressing issues such as trade negotiations, healthcare and climate change.

Imprint has reached out to various student political groups to gather their thoughts on the past and future of the country.

In terms of initial reactions to Trudeau’s resignation, University of Waterloo Young Liberals president Nicholas Aboagye, expressed “mixed emotions.” He described the moment as a feeling of finality, calling it “an end of an era for Canada.” However, Aboagye believes the decision was made in the best interest of Canadians and presents an opportunity for the Liberal party to renew its leadership and pursue a fresh direction.

When asked about potential changes to Canada’s domestic and international policies in the short term, Aboagye shared his belief that “things are going to be more or less the same.” He suggested that any significant policy shifts would likely result from Trump’s election rather than Trudeau’s resignation.

As for how Trudeau will be remembered, Aboagye is optimistic about his legacy. He compared Trudeau’s departure to Pierre Trudeau’s first exit from office, which was marked by controversy and unpopularity but later regarded more favourably in historical analysis. “I think he’ll be remembered as a leader who led us through the pandemic,” Aboagye stated, “and who guided us through one of the biggest crises our country’s ever faced.”

Trudeau’s significant achievements as prime minister include bringing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples into the national conversation, advancing 2SLGBTQ+ rights and fostering a more representative government. Additionally, he renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (now the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA) during Trump’s first term, legalized marijuana and introduced ambitious housing and criminal justice reforms.

When asked what students want from future leaders, Aboagye emphasized the need for a stronger digital presence to “meet voters where they’re at” and prioritizing communication with younger populations. He also highlighted the importance of addressing challenges faced by young Canadians, particularly in gaining meaningful employment. Aboagye called for an expansion of federal student apprenticeship grant programs, which heavily subsidize positions offered through post-secondary co-op programs like Waterloo’s. Other priorities for the Young Liberals of Canada include the construction of high-speed trains, the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and the development of one million affordable rental homes.

Students wishing to play a more active role in their community are encouraged to join the University of Waterloo Young Liberals, the Waterloo Campus Conservatives, or the University of Waterloo NDP to advocate for their community’s wants and needs. Readers are also encouraged to vote in any upcoming elections.

Imprint has also reached out to the University of Waterloo NDP and Conservative groups for comment.