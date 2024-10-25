UW stabber apologizes during sentencing hearing, verdict to be announced Jan. 27

The sentencing hearing for Geovanny Villalba Aleman wrapped today, and a verdict will be announced on January 27, 2025 at the Kitchener courthouse at 1 p.m.

He could face a 13-year sentence if Justice Frances Brennan rules that his actions were hate motivated, or 16 years if she determines it was an act of terrorism. The judge could also reject both, and in that case, federal prosecutors are seeking 10 years.

Villalba Aleman addressed the court just before adjournment. “I just wanted to make a verbal apology to anybody who might be affected by this.

“Even though I committed a violent act, I still maintain that I don’t know what happened. Right now, I don’t know what’s going on with my mental [health]. I still feel remorseful for what happened.”

He said that some will not believe his apology, and that his intention was not to promote more violence.

“My dad used to apologize a lot to my mom after hitting her,” Villalba Aleman said. “He would say ‘oh my gosh, I’m so sorry my darling, I won’t hit you again, I will change. I’m sorry.’ Then after two, three, four, five months, whatever, he just started hitting people.”

Over the five day sentencing hearing, the court heard victim impact statements from professor Katy Fulfer and two students, a police interview of Villalba Aleman on the day of the attack, a psychologist who assessed him, and arguments in favour of and against the terrorism charge.

Villalba Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to a triple stabbing that took place in a gender studies class in Hagey Hall in June 2023.

Villalba Aleman was a UW international student who came to Canada from Ecuador in 2018. On Thursday, court heard that he will eventually be subject to a deportation order. The defence asked the judge to consider that as part of her sentencing.