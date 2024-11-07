UW students perspectives on the 2024 U.S. election candidates

The Waterloo Political Science Student Association hosted a watch party in Hagey Hall for the 2024 U.S. election on Nov. 5. Imprint asked executive members and other members of the club about their thoughts about the election.

Jack McMillan, Vice President of Communications of the Political Science Student Association, said, “the election has been pretty nerve racking since Biden dropped out. The polls have been all over the place so it’s been exciting but in a scary way.” McMillan said he would vote for Kamala Harris or an independent party because he is not sure that American politics align with his views. McMillan was asked about how the results of the election, whether Donald Trump or Harris won, would impact Canada and Canadian politics. He stated, “If Trump wins and if Pierre Poilievre wins in Canada, it can be really dangerous having a double conservative North America coalition. If Kamala wins, it can be really positive in regards to relations with Canada.”

“Both campaigns were very well financed and both campaigns’ market teams have been great, it shows how much the role of money can play,” said Nicholas Aboagye, President of the UW Young Liberals Club. “I think this election is the most consequential election of at least my lifetime.”

Aboagye expressed that he would vote for Harris because he feels she has a more sound economic policy. “She wants to get rid of outdated zoning laws, the ones that are restricting the housing supply in the United States, which make it harder for young people to find a place to live,” he said. “Also with climate change Trump doesn’t really believe in it and Kamala has a pragmatic approach to dealing with it. I would rather side with a leader who actually wants to do something about climate change.”

Aidan Grossi, Vice President of Design of the Political Science Student Association, said, “After Kamala was chosen to run for presidency it started looking better for the democrats, there was more momentum.” Grossi said he would vote for Harris, based on everything that has been voted against Trump like his criminal trials and his viewpoint on women. “Kamala seems like someone who cares about democracy and she is someone I can resonate with,” he said. When asked about how the results of the election will impact Canada and Canadian politics, Grossi said, “we will be positively and negatively affected by both candidates regardless of who wins. If Trump does win we could see historic changes that could negatively affect the globe.”

Nathaniel Smith, Vice President of Administration of the Political Science Student Association, said, “This is probably one of the most important elections, I think there is a lot at stake. Kamala ran a better campaign but we are in an era now that politics is so polarized that the campaign doesn’t seem to matter that much. Both candidates can pretty much get away with doing whatever they want and it won’t make much of a difference.” Smith said he would vote for Kamala because he believes that democracy is on the ballot with this election and Trump poses a threat to it. He said, “Trump tried to overturn the results of the election once and I fully believe he would do it again. He goes on racist rants and talks about jailing his opponents. He says really horrible things that you never expect to come out of a potential candidate’s mouth.”

Trump was elected the 47th U.S. President on Wednesday, Nov. 6, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win.