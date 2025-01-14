Varsity Athletics Update: Jan. 8-11

Just like that, we are back Warriors! After a much-needed break, Warriors varsity athletics is back and ready to make a splash in the back end of their respective seasons. The first week back brought us some great matchups, let’s get into it!

Wednesday, Jan. 8

To kick off 2025, the Warriors Men’s hockey team hosted the University of York Lions. York was able to jump out to an early lead finding the back of the net just over halfway through the first frame. The Lions doubled down and added another going into the 2nd intermission with a two-nothing lead. Just under five minutes into the third, the Warriors were able to respond, with Jaxon Murrary on a sweet dish from Tate Popple finding the back of the net, narrowing the gap to 1 goal. But, it would prove to not be enough. Before the end of regulation, the Lions added an empty netter, knocking off the Warriors 3-1.

Friday, Jan. 10

Taking things to the hardwood, the Women’s basketball team hosted the University of Windsor Lancers for a Friday evening matchup. This game did not disappoint, to say the least. The Warriors came out guns blazing in the first quarter to an early 17-9 lead over the Lancers. That firepower began to fizzle in the second quarter as the Warriors were outscored 22-9 and went into the half down 36-31. The Warriors re-kindled the fire in the second half and held on in a nail-biter, starting 2025 off on the right note, knocking off the Lancers 58-56. Nehita Oko-Oboh continued her dominant streak, dropping a double-double with 11 points, and 14 rebounds adding four steals and a block. Yemi Oladipo led the way with 17 points.

The Men’s basketball team followed the Women’s with an 8 p.m. tip-off against the Windsor Lancers on home court. The Warriors stumbled out of the gate, which seemed to haunt them throughout this match-up. Being outscored 39-27 in the first half, the Warriors were unable to recover and got knocked off 84-58 against a strong Windsor Lancer squad. Rafael Llorin led the way, dropping 14 points adding five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.

Women’s hockey hit the road as they were set to take on the Windsor Lancers for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Warriors were able to strike first as Nikki McDonald found the back of the net, but the Lancers responded within less than a minute to tie things up at 1 going into the second frame. The Lancers were able to break the deadlock in the second putting them ahead 2-1 going into the third. Erika Porter said enough is enough and found the back of the net with a sweet set-up from Emma Thorton to tie things up at 2, forcing overtime. Unfortunately, the Lancers struck first in sudden death over time, knocking off the Warriors 3-2.

Saturday, Jan. 11

The Warriors Women’s basketball was back on the home court as they hosted division leaders the University of Guelph Gryphon’s for a Saturday evening matchup. The Warriors struggled throughout the entirety of this matchup getting knocked off 71-53 to a very strong Guelph squad. Nehita Oko-Oboh led the way with 13 points adding eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The Warriors will look to get back into the win column as they travel to Hamilton Ontario to take on the McMaster Marauders on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Men’s basketball team followed the Women’s team with an 8 p.m. tip-off on home court against the Gryphons. It was much the same for the men as it was for the women. The Warriors were outscored 36-24 in the first half, although having a promising third quarter performance, the Warriors were ultimately knocked off 73-63 and fell to 5-9 on the season. The Warriors will need to get back in the win column if they want to make a playoff push as they have their eyes set on a Saturday evening matchup against the McMaster Marauders Jan. 18.

The Men’s hockey team hit the road as they travelled to Montreal Quebec to take on the OUA’s top-ranked University of Concordia Stingers. It was a tough outing for the Warriors as the Stingers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, Adamo Santia responded to narrow the gap to 3-1. Unfortunately, the Stingers began to pour it on, adding another 4 as Liam Fedak and the Warriors were only able to add 1. The Warriors got knocked off by the singers 7-2 and fell to 6-12 on the season. The Warriors will look to get back into the win column as they will host the Lakehead Thunderbirds on Friday, January 17th for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

To wrap up the week, the Women’s hockey team travelled to London Ontario to take on the University of Western Mustangs. The Warriors posted an absolute dominant performance knocking off the Mustangs 6-1. Keira Raitt, Lyndsy Acheson, Tatum James, Gracey Smith, Kassidy McCarthy, and Faith Mitchell were all able to find the back of the net for the Warriors. Kara Mark stood on her head between the pipes stopping 41 of the 42 shots she faced. The Warriors improve to 12-4 and continue to hold the top spot in the OUA West as the postseason approaches.