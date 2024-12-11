To close off the 2024 calendar year, both the men’s and women’s hockey teams were back in action. Both teams were able to finish off the year on the right note and will look to carry on this momentum into the 2024/2025 season.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Kicking things off, the women’s hockey team hit the road and headed north for a heavyweight showdown between the top teams in the OUA. Our Warriors come into this 10-3, top of the east division in the OUA, and the University of Nipissing Lakers come in with only one loss, 11-1, top of the west. The Lakers got off to a hot start and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, just over halfway through the first. It wasn’t until just over five minutes left in the second that the Warriors were able to get on the board, Kassidy McCarthy was able to find the back of the net with assists from Andrea Murray and Carly Orth, tying the game at 1-1. The third period solved nothing, overtime solved nothing, and ultimately a shoot-out was needed to determine the outcome in this marquee matchup. The Lakers opened with a goal of their own, but Carly Orth was able to respond and find the back of the net herself. The following two attempts Kara Mark shot the door and kept the Warriors in it, Nikki McDonald was the fourth shooter for the Warriors and she found the back of the net putting the Lakers away and allowing the Warriors to come out on top in this shoot-out thriller 2-1. The Warriors move to 11-3 and roll into the break with a great win against a strong University of Nipissing team. The Warriors will be back in action in the new year on Jan. 10 when they travel down the 401 to take on the Windsor Lancers.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Moving on to the men’s, they were back in action on home ice as they played host to crosstown rivals, Laurier Golden Hawks, to close out their 2024 calendar year of this season. To say the least, this game lived up to the chippiness that is typically associated with crosstown rivals – the teams got a combined total of 22 penalties, with one player on each team receiving a game misconduct. All that aside, the Warriors were dominant from the start and did not look back. Just over two minutes into the game, Liam Fedak opened things up for the Warriors. Just over 10 seconds later, Max Montee added another, and Aaron Davidson scored another putting the Warriors up 3-0 in the first. Laurier responded to narrow the margin to 3-1, but the Warriors were not stopping this onslaught – midway through the second, Adamo Santia and Nate Bierd each tucked one away bringing the Warrior’s lead to 5-1. To put the final nail in the coffin, Tate Popple – on a sweet setup from Bierd and Sam McKinney – sniped one away, bringing the Warrior’s goal total to six and ultimately putting the Golden Hawks away 6-3. The Warriors captured the win, and will look to carry on this momentum in the new year as they will make a strong final push to break into the playoffs. They will be back in action on Jan. 8, hosting the York University Lions.