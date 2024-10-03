Warriors weekly recap: Sept. 25-29

The Warriors are coming off another jam-packed week with the varsity competition, with the court sports (basketball, volleyball) kicking off their season with multiple exhibition games.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

The week was kicked off with the Warriors baseball team playing host to the Lambton Lions. The Warriors walked away with a win, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats, defeating the Lions 11-10 in a high-scoring affair.

Thursday, Sept. 26

The men’s volleyball team took the court for the first time this season. The Warriors travelled to Brandon, Manitoba to take part in an invitational tournament. The Warriors dropped the first game against the Manitoba Bisons losing all three sets, 25-22, 25-16, and 25-15 respectively.

The women’s basketball team was in action for the first time this season, hitting the road and facing off against Humber College. The Warriors came out on top, defeating Humber 57-50. Jamie Newell led the Warriors in scoring, dropping 12 points.

Friday, Sept. 27

Men’s volleyball was back in action playing a double header. The Warriors first faced off against the University of Winnipeg, winning the first set 25-23, but ultimately lost 3-1 dropping the next three sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 respectively. To close off the doubleheader, the Warriors faced off with the host team, Brandon Bobcats, dropping all three sets 25-22, 25-16, and 25-15 respectively, losing 3-0.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer hosted the Brock Badgers at Warrior Field for a regular season match. The women’s team were able to respond to two early goals scored by the Badgers and rallied back to score two second-half goals finishing with the game tied 2-2. The men’s team, on the other hand, was not able to find the same success as they fell to the Badgers in a hard-fought battle losing 2-1 bringing their overall record to 1-5-2 on the season.

Women’s hockey hosted the University of Nipissing Lakers for a pre-season battle at CIF. The Warriors were able to come out on top with a convincing 6-1 win over the Lakers. The individual performance of Carly Orth helped propel the warriors to such a large margin of victory with Orth accounting for four goals of her own.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Men’s volleyball was back in action in Brandon where they faced off against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. The Warriors were able to come out on top as they won 3-1. Dropping the first set 25-20 but winning the next three 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 respectively.

Men’s hockey hosted the Nipissing Lakers for their final preseason matchup, ultimately defeating the Lakers 4-1. Liam Fedak found the back of the net on two separate occasions to help the Warriors reign victorious.

The baseball team was back in action facing cross-town rivals Laurier Golden Hawks in a doubleheader at Jack Couch Park. The Warriors were able to pull out the win in both matchups in convincing fashion. The first 8-1 and then the second 16-6.

Men’s football headed down to the University of Guelph to face off against the Gryphons, for the University of Guelph’s homecoming game. The Warriors started hot and went into the half with an 18-15 lead over the number 10-ranked Gryphons. The Warriors were unable to hold this momentum as in the second half the Gryphons came out firing and ultimately defeated the Warriors 42-25. The Warriors fall to 0-5 on the season and will look to break into the win column as they travel to Toronto next Saturday, Oct. 5 to face off with the York Lions.

Women’s field hockey faced off against the University of McGill, ultimately coming out with a convincing 6-0 victory. A strong individual performance from Megan Hobson scoring 3 goals helped the Warriors find success against the Redbirds.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams played host to Bishop’s University for an exhibition competition. The men’s team lost 90-72 in a hard-fought battle against a strong Bishop’s team. The women’s team on the other hand was able to find success edging the Gaiters 64-52 on home court bringing their pre-season record to 2-0.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Men’s volleyball was back in action against the University of Queens Golden Gales to wrap up their time in Manitoba. The Warriors lost a closely contested match up 3-2. The Warriors were able to find early success winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-16 respectively, but ultimately dropped the next three. The Warriors come out of this pre-season tournament with a 1-4 record.

Women’s field hockey was back in action facing off against the University of Queens Golden Gales. The Warriors again were able to find success as they knocked off the Golden Gales 3-1 improving their record to 2-2 on the 2024 season.

Women’s hockey was back in action at CIF as they hosted the Brock Badgers. The Warriors ultimately dropped this one in a hard-fought battle against a tough Brock team 4-3. This marks the end of the Warrior’s pre-season as the next time they take the ice it will be a regular season match-up against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

Men’s baseball was back in action again for another doubleheader against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. The Warriors dropped both games to the Blues, 9-1 and 10-4 respectively. This marks the end of the regular season for the Warriors as they now have their eyes set on the OUA qualifying tournament.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer were back in action heading down to the University of Brock for a rematch from Friday’s Matchup. The women’s team was able to come out on top 1-0 to find their first win of the season improving their overall record to 1-5-3. Aya Naamani was able to find the back of the net in the first half and that proved to be enough for the Warriors. The Men’s team on the other hand was not able to find the same success as they fell to the Badgers 2-1. Their record dropped to 1-6-2 on the year.

Women’s rugby played host to the Brock Badgers, ultimately dropping a tough one 89-7. The Warriors fall to 1-4 on the season and will look to turn things around as they travel to Guelph to take on the Gryphons next Saturday, Oct. 5.

Men’s rugby faced off against cross-town rival Laurier Golden Hawks Sunday afternoon. The Warriors were able to come out on top in a very tough-fought battle 19-14. Joshua Eustace was able to nail a penalty kick ultimately putting the Warriors ahead in the final minutes to secure their victory. This improves the Warriors to 4-1 on the season as they look to next week when they travel to London, Ontario to take on the University of Western Mustangs.