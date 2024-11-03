“What Were You Wearing?”: An art exhibit by the Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office

What Were You Wearing? Survivor Art Exhibit, organized by The Sexual Violence Prevention & Response Office, was once again on display on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 in the SLC to spread awareness about the impacts that myths of sexual violence can have on survivors.

The exhibit originated at the University of Arkansas in 2014 and was inspired by Mary Simmerling’s poem “What I Was Wearing.” The exhibit came to the UW campus back in 2019, and after not running for two years due to the pandemic, started back up in 2022 and has been running each year since.

Stacey Jacobs, the Sexual Violence Prevention Project Coordinator, said victim blaming in sexual assault cases still happens. “People still ask people what were you wearing, where were you? Why were you out at night? These questions make it seem like it’s the victim’s fault,” she said. “We want to let people know that it’s absolutely never their fault. We need to start holding people more accountable for asking these questions.”

Jacobs emphasized how the exhibit includes stories from university students all across North America, not just from students at the UW. Jacobs talked about how Halloween technically ends the red zone, which is when students are more likely to experience sexual assault, but Halloween can be problematic with all the parties. “Sometimes people assume a costume equals consent. We know that costumes do not equal consent and people can wear whatever they want, and that doesn’t give anyone the right to touch them or assault them,” she said.

Jacobs said the exhibit this term will include a reflection table set up where people can just stop and take a moment to themselves. The table will give anyone the opportunity to write a note to a survivor. “There will be some arts and crafts to do at the table,” Jacobs said. “We found that sometimes students needed a moment afterwards to regroup before they went home or to class.”

This year a QR code was also included this year where students have the opportunity to contribute feedback about the exhibit, as well as offer their own stories to be included in the next What Were You Wearing? Survivor Art Exhibit.

The Director of Sexual Violence Prevention and Response, Amanda Cook, said she hopes more conversations come from people attending this exhibit. “We hope that following engagement with the exhibit students will talk to their friends, colleagues, and others about how we dispel these myths, as well as normalize these conversations and de-stigmatize coming forward and seeking support,” Cook said.