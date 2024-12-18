What’s open and closed during the holidays around Waterloo region

Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate winter holiday service from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5. Full details are provided on the GRT website.

GRT customer service centres at 105 King St. E., and Ainslie Street Terminal will close early on Dec. 24. All customer service centres are closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

MobilityPLUS service customers with subscription trips will be automatically cancelled. However, the service will operate, and customers can rebook those trips seven days in advance by calling 519-744-2241.

The Region of Waterloo Library holiday hours will be closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1. They will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regional administrative offices (Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and airport administrative offices), along with welcome spaces, will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Public health clinics will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Warming spaces at 150 Main St. in Cambridge and 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider House will be closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1. The McDougall Cottage Historic Site is closed for the season and will reopen on Family Day.