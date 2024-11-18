Women in Pre-Law club event raises $1,000 for charity

The Women in Pre-Law club at UW hosted a fundraiser for cancer support for the Look Good Feel Better Foundation. The fundraiser took place at SLC marketplace on Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event featured a booth where participants paid $5 to play games like the Blinko game and claw machine, offering the chance to win skincare, makeup, and fragrance goodies all supplied with the support of Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health. Participants were guaranteed to win something and had a chance to pick out their own prizes. The fundraiser raised over $1,000, all of which went to the Look Good Feel Better Foundation.

The Look Good Feel Better foundation provides services and beauty products for women undergoing cancer treatment. The foundation also provides free workshops that are led by expert volunteers who offer techniques and tools on skincare, wigs, and cosmetics. The goal of the fundraiser was to raise awareness and funds by engaging with the student body through an interactive booth.

Anisha Sasikumar, co-president of Women in Pre-Law, said, “Supporting women and giving back has always been a core goal of mine as co-president, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to host this event.

“Inspired by my two-plus years as a beauty specialist at Shoppers Drug Mart in Conestoga Mall, I brought this initiative to the University of Waterloo to support women undergoing cancer treatment and help boost their confidence — a cause deeply meaningful to me.”

Sasikumar continued to highlight her passion for the fundraiser: “This was our club’s first charity event, and it was a great success. It wouldn’t have been possible without Fallon, my incredible beauty advisor manager, whose dedicated effort and support made all the difference. This event has truly inspired me and motivated me to continue to work with more important foundations and charities that focus on uplifting women through their various battles.”

Cesia Campos, co-president of Women in Pre-Law, said, “I’m extremely proud to have made an impact with the Look Good Feel Better Foundation this week. Supporting women undergoing cancer is a cause that I hold deeply and watching the student body donate for a good cause was moving. I would love to do this event every year moving forward and keep reaching higher goals.”