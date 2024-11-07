Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

Waterloo has a wide variety of events lined up this fall, offering something for everyone to enjoy. The community is filled with exciting opportunities to get out and try something new.

Special Events

1. Picklefest

Date: Nov. 8

Location: THEMUSEUM, 10 King St. W., Kitchener,

Cost: $20 (admission)

Distance: 20-min ION ride from UW station

Calling all pickle lovers, Picklefest is back this fall at THEMEUSEUM, bringing pickle-inspired dishes and refreshing brews. For $20, you’ll get a tasting passport, beer glass, and access to activities, games, exhibitions, and more. Sample tokens for food and drinks are available for $2.50 each, with proceeds supporting both THEMUSEUM and local eateries and breweries. If you’re also a fan of mac and cheese, buy the $35 combo ticket for entry to both Picklefest and the upcoming KW Mac & Cheese Festival in February.

2. Live Music and Comedy Show at Midnight Run Café

Dates: Nov. 9 – Nov. 10

Location: 84D King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $12 for live music and $10 for comedy show

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW station.

Enjoy the original, acoustic sounds of City n’Eastern with special guest, The Maitland Hollar. The very next day, the comedian DK Phan is coming from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival to perform at Midnight Run. All tickets are available on their website or at the door.

3. Etsy Holiday Market

Date: Nov. 9 – Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E. (upstairs in Forbes Hall)

Cost: $2 (cash only) & free re-entry all weekend

Distance: 30-minute 202 bus ride from University Ave. / Phillip station.

The Etsy Holiday Market is a perfect stop for anyone looking to get ahead on holiday shopping. The market is full of unique, handmade finds by local artisans. From cozy decor to memorable gifts, you’ll find plenty of options for thoughtful presents—or a little something just for you.

4. Jhumka, Hangama, Dhamaka – A Bollywood Dance Party

Date: Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Cost: $15.18

Distance: 50-minute ION ride from UW station

Celebrate Diwali this year with a Bollywood Dance Party at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum. Featuring music by acclaimed singer Nitin Sharma, the event promises a night of Bollywood hits, dance, and fun. All are welcome, whether you’re an experienced dancer or just looking to enjoy Diwali with friends in a lively setting. Dress in your Diwali best and take part in a night that captures the spirit of the Festival of Lights. Food from The Sobo-Indian Street Food will be provided.

Always Around

5. Pin Up Arcade Bar

Location: 247 King St. N. Unit 8, basement level

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from University Station

Pin Up is a lively mix of a bar and an arcade, offering retro gaming fun alongside your favourite drinks. Family-friendly until 10 p.m., this is the perfect spot for a casual night out with friends.

6. Movie at Princess Cinema

Location: The Princess Original Cinema, 6 Princess St. W.

Cost: $11.25 (with student ID)

Distance: 17-minute ION ride from UW Station

Princess Cinemas is always a go-to spot for movie lovers, offering a wide selection of films year-round. However, this special event, a five-part film series curated by Joel Rubinoff, former entertainment writer for The Waterloo Region Record. In collaboration with The Record, this series offers an opportunity to enjoy classic films like School of Rock, with introductions by Rubinoff and a post-screening discussion with Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s also a fundraiser for KidsAbility, so it’s a great chance to enjoy a movie while supporting a meaningful cause.

7. Crock a Doodle

Location: 245 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Cost: Prices vary depending on the item. $25 or more

Distance: 30-minute 13 bus ride from UW Station

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to explore their artistic side through pottery painting. This is a bright and cheerful space perfect to unleash your creativity. They recommend making reservations, but drop-ins are always welcome as well.

8. CricNets Indoor Cricket, Baseball Batting Cages, Table Tennis & Pool table

Location: 675 Queen St. S. Unit 120, Kitchener

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 30-minute ION ride from UW Station

Head to CricNets for a diverse entertainment experience! Enjoy professional-grade tables in a relaxed setting perfect for casual hangouts or competitive matches. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, you’ll enjoy the comfortable seating areas and quality equipment.