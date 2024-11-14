Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

This weekend offers a mix of creativity, nostalgia, and excitement, with opportunities to get involved in a variety of experiences. Explore the vibrant energy of the season, challenge yourself with interactive experiences, or simply unwind with some live entertainment.

Special Events

St. Jacobs Sparkles

Date: Nov. 14-17

Location: The Village of St. Jacobs

Distance: 30-minute 19 bus-ride from UW Station

St. Jacobs Sparkles is back, bringing festive cheer to the village with extended shopping hours, seasonal treats, and live music. From November 14-17 and 21-24, shops throughout St. Jacobs will offer special deals, while visitors can enjoy strolling carolers, meet Santa at Home Furniture on Sundays, and warm up at the Fire Fighter Burn Barrel. This charming holiday tradition brings seasonal cheer to St. Jacobs with festive shopping, live music, and cozy community events.

JamNetwork x UWDJ Talent Night

Date: Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

Location: The Bombshelter, SLC, UW

Cost: Free

Get ready for a night of high-energy performances at JamNetwork x UWDJ Talent Night! Head to The Bombshelter this Friday at 7 p.m. for an event showcasing fresh talent and thrilling acts. Expect loud music, an energetic atmosphere, and some impressive performances, so earplugs and dancing shoes are recommended.

I, the Mountain Album Release Concert

Date: Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: TWB Brewing, 300 Mill St. #1, Kitchener

Cost: $25

Distance: 36-minute ION ride from UW station

The band, I, the Mountain, is performing their latest album, Wildflowers, at TWB this Friday. Peterborough-based indie folk artist VANCAMP will open the evening at 7:30 p.m., setting the stage for I, the Mountain’s performance at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are limited.

Selfies with Santa

Date: Nov. 16, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Cost: $10 plus harmonized sales tax (HST)

Distance: 1 hour 201 bus-ride from UW Station

Enjoy crafts, treats, and holiday music, plus photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. Each ticket includes admission, a printed photo, and holiday activities. All proceeds go to FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums, a foundation dedicated to the preservation of Waterloo Region’s history and culture.

Murder Mystery

Date: Nov. 16, 2 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Location: Woodside National Historic Site, Kitchener

Cost: $24

Distance: 30-minute ION ride from UW station

Unravel a murder mystery at Woodside National Historic Site, where you’ll explore a historic house, gather clues, and interview suspects to uncover the killer. Set in a time before modern forensics, this experience blends classic detective work with a historical setting. Light refreshments are available, and prizes are up for grabs. Ages 12 and up are welcome, but tickets are limited and must be booked via email here: woodsideontario@pc.gc.ca.

Crafty Art Party Fundraiser

Date: Nov. 16, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 16 William St. W., Waterloo

Cost: Pay what you can, starting from $10

Distance: 11-min ION ride from UW station

Bring your creativity to a craft party filled with painting, collaging, knitting, and more. There are tables dedicated to a variety of arts and crafts where you can start something new or bring a project you’re working on. Open to all ages, this event encourages donations on a pay-what-you-can basis ($10-30) to help support the bursary, which provides mentorship and financial aid to emerging, immigrant, and racialized artists.

West Coast Swing Dance Party

Dates: Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Location: Underdog Dance Studio, 71 King St. N., Uptown Waterloo

Cost: $15 plus HST

Distance: 17-minute ION ride from UW station.

Remix Swing invites you to their West Coast Swing Dance Party, where you can learn some new moves and enjoy a night of social dancing. The evening starts off with a one-hour intro class from 7-8 p.m. for beginners, followed by three hours of open social dancing.

League of Nations: The Invasion of Manchuria

Date: Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: QNC 1502, UW

Cost: $15

This historical conference re-enacts the League of Nations’ meeting in 1931, where they discussed the Japanese invasion of Manchuria. It offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and explore the diplomatic debates and decisions that shaped global history during a critical moment.

Always Around

Pin Up Arcade Bar

Location: 247 King St. N. Unit 8, basement level

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from University Station

Pin Up is a lively mix of a bar and an arcade, offering retro gaming fun alongside your favourite drinks. Family-friendly until 10 p.m., this is the perfect spot for a casual night out with friends.

Movie at Princess Cinema

Location: The Princess Original Cinema, 6 Princess St. W.

Cost: $11.25 (with student ID)

Distance: 17-minute ION ride from UW Station

Princess Cinemas is always a go-to spot for movie lovers, offering a wide selection of films year-round. However, this special event, a five-part film series curated by Joel Rubinoff, former entertainment writer for The Waterloo Region Record. In collaboration with The Record, this series offers an opportunity to enjoy classic films like RoboCop, with introductions by Rubinoff and a post-screening discussion with Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s also a fundraiser for KidsAbility, so it’s a great chance to enjoy a movie while supporting a meaningful cause.

Crock a Doodle

Location: 245 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Cost: Prices vary depending on the item. $25 or more

Distance: 30-minute 13 bus ride from UW Station

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to explore their artistic side through pottery painting. This is a bright and cheerful space perfect to unleash your creativity. They recommend making reservations, but drop-ins are always welcome as well.

24 Billiards

Location: 372 King St. N., Waterloo

Distance: 10-minute 201 bus-ride from UW Station

24Billiards offers high-quality billiards venues with smart, self-service setups. Their tables, which include American pool, Chinese pool, and snooker, meet international standards and are used for major events. With a focus on comfort and modern amenities, 24Billiards provides a space for both casual play and competitions.