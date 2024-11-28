Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

As the term comes to a close and exam stress builds, this week’s events offer the perfect opportunity for students to unwind and recharge. From festive celebrations to high-energy performances, these activities are designed to help you de-stress, connect with others, and embrace the holiday spirit before diving into finals.

UW Cuban Salsa Havana Night

Date: Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Location: La Guanaquita Restaurant 273 King St. W. 2nd Floor, Kitchener

Cost: Early bird $10; general $15

Distance: 21-minute ION-ride from UW station

Waterloo Cuban Salsa is hosting its end-of-term party, offering a night filled with rhythm and energy. The event includes a salsa lesson for dancers of all levels, live music by Conexion Latina, a special performance, and plenty of time for social dancing.

EngPlay – I Vant to Sukk UR Blud

Date: Nov. 29-30, 7 p.m.

Location: Theatre of Arts, ML, UW

Cost: $10

Catch “F24 EngPlay: I Vant to Sukk UR Blud,” an original supernatural-comedy jukebox musical, on Nov. 29 and 30. Tickets will be available in person starting next Monday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in CPH and E7, and also at the door on show days. Bonus: grab your ticket in advance to receive a free sticker!

Disco After Dark – All Ages

Date: Nov. 29, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: SLC Student Lounge, UW

Cost: $5

Need a break from exam prep? Disco After Dark offers an energetic dance night in collaboration with UWGlow, UWICSN, UWRaise, and UWaterlooDJ. With great music, vibrant energy, and plenty of room to unwind, it’s the perfect chance to de-stress and recharge. Tickets are limited, so secure yours soon.

Holiday Market – Fashion For Change

Date: Nov. 30, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: STC Lower Commons, UW

Celebrate the festive season with an afternoon of fun and creativity! Explore a variety of vendors, enjoy live performances, and take part in games and crafts. Warm up with hot chocolate and snacks, and capture memories at the photobooth.

Fashionably Thrifted

Date: Nov. 30, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: SDG Idea Factory, 2 King St. W., Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 22-minute ION ride from UW station.

Fashionably Thrifted celebrates the success of the Clothing the Community campaign by highlighting the creativity of sustainable fashion and the power of collective action. Enjoy an evening of mocktails, icebreaker fun, a mini-documentary, and a keynote on sustainable innovation, alongside awards, a thrifted outfit showcase, and catered food. Dress up with at least one thrifted item!

Jazz Concert

Date: Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Location: Bombshelter Pub, UW

Cost: Free

Love jazz? Swing by the SLC Bombshelter for an evening of live music and entertainment, brought to you by the Engineering Jazz Band!

Wonders of Winter

Date: Nov. 30 – Jan. 4

Location: Waterloo Park, 50 Young St. W., Waterloo

Distance: 20-minute walk from UW Station

Cost: Free

Waterloo Park lights up with over 120 colorful displays featuring more than 100,000 lights. The festive magic runs nightly from Opening Night through December, wrapping up at midnight on New Year’s Day.

International Holiday Dinner

Date: Dec. 1, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Fed Hall, UW

Cost: $5 for UW international students and $10 for guests

Distance: 17-minute ION ride from UW station

Celebrate the season at the International Student Holiday Dinner, a special evening of community, music, and giving back. Along with enjoying live music and festive traditions, every ticket purchased supports a meaningful cause—100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to WUSA Food Support Services to help address food insecurity.