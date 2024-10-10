Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

Looking for some budget-friendly fun plans near campus? Waterloo has plenty to offer! From band crawls and Oktoberfest celebrations to axe throwing and escape rooms, there’s something for everyone. Check out these exciting, nearby activities that are easy on your wallet.

Long Weekend Band Crawl

Date: Oct. 13

Locations:

– Prohibition Warehouse (56 King St. N., Waterloo);

– Revive Karaoke (90 King St. N., Waterloo); and

– UP Lounge (9 King St. N., Waterloo)

Cost: $23

Distance: 25-minute bus ride from UW Station

This Thanksgiving, three Uptown Waterloo venues are presenting performances from 14 eclectic bands. Prohibition Warehouse guarantees entry with a pass, while Revive Karaoke and Up Lounge operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss this 19+ event for a night of non-stop music!

The Coven Halloween Market

Date: Oct. 13

Location: Button Factory Arts, 25 Regina St. S.

Cost: Free or $11.98

Distance: 10-minute ION ride from University of Waterloo station

For a spooky experience full of artistry, local vendors and creators showing their magical goods, attend this Halloween market at the Button Factory Arts. They’ll also be offering Halloween decorations and handmade crafts along with a Rocky Horror Picture Show Drag following the market from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Entrance to the market is free, while tickets to the show cost $11.98.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

Dates: Sept. 27 – Oct. 19

Cost: Varies by event

Celebrate Bavarian culture at the 56th annual K-W Oktoberfest! Whether you’re enjoying steins of beer, accordion music, or Bavarian snacks, there’s a festivity for everyone. Notable events include the official keg tapping on Oct. 11 and DOGtoberfest for canine enthusiasts on Oct. 12-13.

For a full schedule, visit www.oktoberfest.ca.

VR Escapism – Virtual Reality Escape Room

Location: 258 King St. N., Waterloo, Floor 2

Cost: $36 – $45

Distance: 15-minute bus ride from Waterloo Station

Experience next-level entertainment at VR Escapism, where cutting-edge technology meets immersive gameplay. You can choose from seven themed VR escape rooms and work together to solve puzzles within a time limit. They offer multiplayer VR shooting games where you fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Perfect for groups of up to six.

Bad Axe Throwing

Location: 321 Weber St N, Waterloo

Cost: $30 per person (walk-in student promotion: $19.99)

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from University Station

For an exciting, unconventional night out, give axe throwing a try. Bad Axe offers a 45-minute session with expert guidance to perfect your technique. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night or a group activity, this will add some thrill to your plans.

Pin Up Arcade Bar

Location: 247 King St. N. Unit 8, basement level

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from University Station

Pin Up is a lively mix of a bar and an arcade, offering retro gaming fun alongside your favourite drinks. Family-friendly until 10 p.m., this is the perfect spot for a casual night out with friends.

iDarts Waterloo

Location: 494 Albert St., Waterloo

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 14-minute ION ride from University Station

Looking for a more laid-back atmosphere? iDarts Waterloo combines pool, darts, and golf simulators, giving you a variety of games to enjoy. Make sure to bring your ID!