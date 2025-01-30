  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Arsema Teka

| January 30, 2025

This weekend, a mix of excitement and creativity awaits! Get ready for a journey through magical performances, nostalgic moments, and the chance to explore your artistic side. 

Special Events 

  1. Beyonsea and the Mothers

Date: Jan. 29 – Feb. 9 

Location: The Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts, Warnock MacMillan Theatre, 36 King St. W., Kitchener 

Cost: $15-$40 +HST 

Distance: 22-minute ION ride from UW Station 

Beyonsea and the Mothers is a powerful new play by Teneile Warren, exploring themes of immigration, family, and identity. When young Beyonsea arrives in North America to reunite with the mother she barely knows, she finds herself navigating a world shaped by distance, expectations, and new connections. Through their intertwining lives, the play delves into Jamaican culture, queerness, and the search for belonging. 

  1. Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Date: Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 

Location: The Aud, 400 East Ave., Kitchener 

Cost: $36.75 – $121.75 

Distance: 36-min ION-ride from UW Station 

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a performance that brings beloved Disney stories to life through ice skating, acrobatics, and theatrical stunts. Mickey and friends will search for Tinker Bell, traveling through the worlds of Coco, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin, Toy Story, and The Little Mermaid. 

  1. Dancing With The Stars: Live! – 2025 Tour

Date: Jan. 31, 7 p.m. 

Location: Centre in the Square, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener 

Cost: $78.50 – $212.25 

Distance: 33-min ION-ride from UW Station 

Dancing with the Stars returns to Centre In The Square with an all-new production featuring dazzling ballroom choreography, high-energy group numbers, and stunning performances by fan-favorite professional dancers. The show will bring the excitement of the hit TV series to the live stage, complete with elaborate costumes, dynamic lighting, and special guests to be announced. 

  1. Kicked in The End: A Magic Show

Date: Jan. 31, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. 

Location: Theatre of the Arts, Modern Languages building, UW

Cost: $10 general, $5 student, free for UW students 

Magician Shawn DeSouza-Coelho is bringing Kicked in The End: A Magic Show to the University of Waterloo. This one-man performance blends sleight of hand, storytelling, and theatrical flair, earning praise as a unique and captivating magic show. Recognized by the Saskatoon Star Phoenix and Winnipeg Free Press as a standout production, the show promises an evening of illusions and surprises. 

  1. Imbolc & Brigid’s Day Celebration

Date: Feb. 2, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 

Location: Victoria Park Pavilion, 80 Schneider Ave., Kitchener

Cost: Pay what you can 

Distance: 30-minute ION-ride from UW Station 

As winter lingers and the days slowly grow longer, Imbolc marks the turning of the season—a time of renewal and the promise of life beneath the frozen ground. This gathering is a celebration of Brigid, the revered Celtic goddess and patron saint of Ireland, known for her deep connection to community, creativity, and hospitality. Through movement, craft, and shared reflection, participants will explore her enduring presence and the symbolism of her cloak. The event will include music, storytelling, and a welcoming space to connect with others. All are invited to join and consider a pay-what-you-can donation to support the gathering. 

