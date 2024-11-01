Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

With Halloween wrapped up yesterday, there are still some fun events coming up this weekend in the area, including:

1. Dia De Los Muertos

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Kitchener Market, 300 King St. East

Cost: Free

Distance: 25-minute ION ride from UW station

This vibrant, family-friendly event honors Mexican and Latin American culture with a day full of lively activities, colorful parades, mariachi music, dance performances, art, and traditional treats like pan de muerto. The festivities will run across various locations, including a kids’ activity area, cultural performances, and a food and artisan market.

2. Dress to Impress

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: UW Arts Lecture Hall 211

Cost: Free

Fashion for Change is hosting Dress to Impress IRL! Bring your own outfit or come dressed up to showcase your style. Photographers will be there to capture the best looks. Whether you’re here to dress up or just to watch, everyone’s welcome!

Always Around

3. VR Escapism – Immersive Experiences

Location: 258 King St. N, Waterloo, Floor 2

Cost: $36 to $45

Distance: 15-minute 201 bus ride from UW Station

Experience next-level entertainment at VR Escapism, where cutting-edge technology meets immersive gameplay. You can choose from seven themed VR escape rooms and work together to solve puzzles within a time limit. They offer multiplayer VR shooting games that let you fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Perfect for groups of up to 6.

4. Bad Axe Throwing

Location: 321 Weber St. N, Waterloo

Cost: $30 per person (walk-in student promotion: $19.99)

Distance: 15-minute 201 bus ride from UW Station

For an exciting, unconventional night out, give axe throwing a try! Bad Axe offers a 45-minute session with expert guidance to perfect your technique. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night or a unique group activity, this will definitely add some thrill to your plans.

5. Crock a Doodle

Location: 245 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Cost: Prices vary depending on the item — $25 or more

Distance: 30-minute 13 bus ride from UW Station

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to explore their artistic side through pottery painting. Crock a Doodle offers a bright and cheerful space perfect for everyone to unleash their creativity. While reservations are recommended, drop-ins are always welcome as well.

6. CricNets Indoor Cricket, Baseball Batting Cages, Table Tennis, & Pool table

Location: 675 Queen St. S Unit 120, Kitchener

Cost: $10 to $20

Distance: 30-minute ION ride from UW Station

Head to CricNets for a diverse entertainment experience! Enjoy professional-grade tables in a relaxed setting perfect for casual hangouts or competitive matches. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, you’ll be sure to enjoy the comfortable seating areas and quality equipment.