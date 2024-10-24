Affordable weekend adventures this weekend in Waterloo

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the spooky season creeps in, Waterloo reflects the spirit of the time with a variety of exciting events and activities. From artistic adventures and lively music to unique themed gatherings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season. Discover these fun and affordable activities right in your area.

Special Events

University of Waterloo Gem and Mineral Show

Date: Friday, Oct. 25: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: EIT – Centre for Environmental and Information Technology

Cost: Free

Head over to the EIT building for two exciting days of gems, minerals, fossils, and jewelry at the Gem and Mineral Show. You will also have a chance to win a prize by buying a ballot at the door. Saturday only, enjoy the Kids Science Open House, featuring over 50 free hands-on activities for all ages. This open house will be held in both the EIT and STC buildings. Don’t miss out on this chance to explore the sparkling world of geology.

Pumpkin Palooza

Date: Oct. 26

Location: St. Jacobs, Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 40-minute ION ride from University of Waterloo station

Get ready to fill King Street with your carved pumpkins! First, pick up your free pumpkin between Oct. 16-25, from Block Three Brewing, Spoil the Dog Bakery, or Creative Landscape. Once you get your pumpkin, the fun of carving begins. Once you’re done, bring your carved pumpkin to the Village Biergarten on Oct. 26, between 4-8 p.m., and place it in front of one of the participating shops open for late-night shopping. Volunteers in neon safety vests will be around to assist, and tea lights will be provided at each shop.

Stroll the Village, admire the glowing pumpkins, and trick-or-treat at participating stores. Wear your best costume for a chance to win prizes for the spookiest outfit or pumpkin!

View participating locations here.

Live Music and Comedy Show at Midnight Run Cafe

Dates: Oct. 26 – Oct. 27

Location: 84D King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $10 for live music and $5 for comedy show

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW station.

Enjoy the rich, harmony-filled sounds of The Sundown Saints as they bring their roots/folk vibes to warm you up on a cool autumn night. Enjoy the show as you cozy up to a warm pumpkin-pie latte. The very next day, some of KW and Southern Ontario’s funniest comedic talent will be performing at Midnight Run. All tickets are available here on their website.

Waterloo Vampire Hangout

Dates: Oct. 26

Location: Waterloo Public Square

Cost: Free

Distance: 10-minute ION ride from UW station.

With the spooky season approaching, Waterloo is hosting its first ever Vampire Hangout! A local DJ will be performing along with a thrilling Vampire Fashion Show. The night kicks off at 5 p.m. with music by a local DJ, followed by live tunes from Bonnie Trash at 6:30 p.m. Then, the fabulous Vampire Fashion Show will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Always Around

VR Escapism – Immersive Experiences

Location: 258 King St. N., Waterloo, Floor 2

Cost: $36 to $45

Distance: 15-minute bus ride from Waterloo Station

Experience next-level entertainment at VR Escapism, where cutting-edge technology meets immersive gameplay. You can choose from seven themed VR escape rooms and work together to solve puzzles within a time limit. They offer multiplayer VR shooting games that let you fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Perfect for groups of up to six.

Bad Axe Throwing

Location: 321 Weber St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $30 per person (walk-in student promotion: $19.99)

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from University Station

For an exciting, unconventional night out, give axe throwing a try. Bad Axe offers a 45-minute session with expert guidance to perfect your technique. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night or a group activity, this will add some thrill to your plans.

Crock A Doodle

Location: 245 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Cost: Prices vary depending on the item. $25 or more

Distance: 20-minute bus ride from U.W. – Columbia Lake Village

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to explore their artistic side through pottery painting. This is a bright and cheerful space perfect to unleash your creativity. They recommend making reservations, but drop-ins are always welcome as well.

CricNets Indoor Cricket, Baseball Batting Cages, Table Tennis & Pool table

Location: 675 Queen St. S. Unit 120, Kitchener

Cost: $10 to $20

Distance: 30-minute ION ride from University Station

Head to CricNets for a diverse entertainment experience! Enjoy professional-grade tables in a relaxed setting perfect for casual hangouts or competitive matches. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, you’ll enjoy the comfortable seating areas and quality equipment.