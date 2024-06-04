Breaking boundaries: Toronto to join the WNBA as the first international team in 2026

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced on May 23 that it awarded Toronto with an expansion team set to play in 2026. The decision is significant for many reasons, but especially because this will be the first team outside the U.S., making Toronto’s team the 14th in the franchise.

This opens up new possibilities for female athletes as 12 new roster spots open up with the new team. Aside from that, it gives Toronto the ability to become a pioneering influence in women’s professional basketball, providing young girls an outlet to actualize their dreams.

The league was founded in 1996 with the first season commencing the following year. This season marks the 28th season. The WNBA opened with eight teams: Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets, New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs, and the Utah Starzz. Since then, a total of six teams including the new team in Toronto have been added.

Isabelle Sinclair, a former member of the UW women’s basketball team, had this to say about the WNBA’s decision to give Toronto a spot in the 2026 season: “Women’s basketball has always been incredibly competitive in Canada and it’s incredibly exciting to witness Canada finally receive the recognition it deserves for building such amazing players who have gone on to lead outstanding careers within the WNBA, as well as pro leagues in Europe, Oceania, and Asia. I’m incredibly excited to see Toronto’s new team flourish in the WNBA.”

The inclusion of a Toronto team in the WNBA marks a pivotal moment, not just for the city, but for the entire landscape of women’s sports. As the first team outside the United States, Toronto’s entry into the league symbolizes a significant step toward globalizing the sport and broadening its reach. This expansion is more than just an addition of 12 roster spots; it is an opportunity to inspire a new generation of female athletes and provide them with a tangible pathway to professional success.