City of Waterloo prepares for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

To prepare for St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend, the City of Waterloo issued a parking ban and set up fences along the sidewalks on Ezra Avenue and surrounding areas.

Signage was also put up on residences along Ezra, prohibiting alcohol, unauthorized entry, generators, extension cords, laser pointers, barbecues/open flame, masks, climbing and roof access.

The parking ban will be in effect on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Alberta Street, Columbia Street, Weber Street, and Bridgeport Road border the affected area.

Any vehicle left in the area will be ticketed, including those registered for an overnight parking exemption. The city’s parking registration system will remain available for anyone looking to register their vehicle in other areas.

The Station Lot, Waterloo Town Square north and south lots, and other roads outside of the designated area remain available for registered vehicles.

This marks the third year in a row that the area has been blocked off to prevent partiers from attending the unsanctioned street party off Ezra Avenue, which prompts them to move the party over to Marshall Street instead. Thousands of people attend annually.

Last year, the Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to almost 500 incidents in connection with the St. Patrick’s Day gathering, resulting in 232 charges and 18 arrests. The majority of charges were for liquor or traffic violations.