Construction to begin on new UW residence building Construction site will be set up in Parking Lot A this week

Construction is ready to begin on a new campus residence building, which was announced by the university last year. As of this week, the university is preparing to break ground on the project, which will be located on Parking Lot A and the green space next to the ION light rail.

The proposed residence building will stand at 12 storeys and contain 510 beds. It will also include a connection to the Carl Pollock Hall bridge, and a new bridge connection has been proposed over the ION tracks which would connect to the Claudette Millar Hall residence.

Plant Operations has announced that activities will begin this week as the construction site is being set up. Due to construction, Parking Lot A will begin operating under reduced capacity, and the Carl Pollock Hall bridge will be closed. Laurel Trail will continue to be open.