From Cambridge to campus: Nikki Rana’s exciting journey to UW with Ted Rogers Scholarship

Nikki Rana, an incoming systems design engineering student at UW, was awarded the Ted Rogers Legacy Scholarship, a prestigious award valued at $100,000 over four years. Rana, a Cambridge native, is one of only ten annual recipients of this scholarship, recognized for her academic excellence, volunteerism, and overall deservingness.

Awarded on her birthday, this scholarship will significantly impact Rana’s university experience, allowing her to live on campus instead of commuting three hours daily. “The scholarship really meant that I had the privilege of choice. It meant that I didn’t have to choose between having just this or that. I could actually have the choice to live on campus for university without taking loans, get invested by joining extracurriculars, and not worry about getting a part-time job on the side,” Rana shared.

Rana’s journey to UW began early, influenced by her two older sisters who also graduated from the university. “I’ve always been on campus, sometimes being dragged around with them while they were going to a class or conference. Because of that exposure, I really loved just going into engineering [buildings] and seeing the solar panel cars, people working on design teams. It was so cool,” she recalled.

Her passion for engineering was further ignited through various high school programs and volunteer opportunities. “My high school experience got off to a funky start with the pandemic, but I joined online STEM camps, did the Engineering Science Quest (ESQ), and volunteered for ESQ. That was a really nice transition into seeing how I can use these skills in other parts of my life,” Rana explained.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Rana has been an ardent volunteer, teaching coding and math to girls and participating in her local youth council. “Volunteering has always been important to me. It’s about giving back and inspiring others, especially young girls, to pursue STEM fields,” she emphasized.

Rana’s parents moved from Pakistan to Canada to provide better opportunities for their daughters. This scholarship represents a culmination of their efforts and hard work. “For me, this is not just my accomplishment but also my parents’. Their sacrifices made this possible,” Rana stated.

Reflecting on her journey, Rana shared advice for future students: “Success is achievable for anyone. It’s about trying a little bit every day and staying committed to your goals. You don’t have to do something spectacular — consistent effort is key.”

As she prepares for her first semester at UW, Rana is eager to engage with the campus community and explore various engineering groups for women. “Tell everyone on campus I’m excited to be there. I’m excited to get chased by geese, I’m excited to get like, you know, shawarmas from Lazeez. I’m excited to have all those firsts,” she added with a laugh.

Rana’s story is an inspiring example of perseverance, dedication, and the transformative power of education. As she embarks on this new chapter, the UW community eagerly awaits the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.