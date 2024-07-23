Looking for something fun to do? UW CSA is hosting a night market

The UW Chinese Student Association (CSA) will be hosting a night market in the SLC on July 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Students can explore the great hall, multipurpose room, and student lounge featuring the many vendors and clubs for the night.

There will be no shortage of things to do at the night market with treats to enjoy, performances to watch, and entertainment to engage in.

Do you like games? The Board Game Club and Go Club will be providing board games and other games for student. In Humans Versus Zombies, players are given Nerf guns to shoot “zombies” to get rid of them. The club will be hosting target practice to hone up skills. Goldfish scooping (not real goldfish) will also be available to play. If you like a challenge, test your strength with the bar hang push-up challenge.

Prefer the arts? Performances will be held as the night grows long with around 15 different clubs showing their talents. In addition, the Vietnamese Student Association will be doing face painting, and the Filipino Student Association will give students the chance to sing their hearts out with karaoke.

Hungry? CSA, Hong Kong Student Association, Chinese Christian Fellowship, Filipino Student Association, Cooking Club, Chai and Verse, and Vietnamese Student Association will be providing delectable treats to enjoy.

“The concept of the night market has been run by CSA in the past and we’re talking five, six years ago. So, to a degree, it’s almost like a tradition in that sense,” explained Anson Yuen, Vice President of Events for CSA.

Items available for purchase will be on a ticket-based system that students can pay for while at the event.