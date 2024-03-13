March crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the March 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Sea
4 It me
8 Aaple
12 Adn
13 Neat
14 CD Rate
17 Flamenco
20 Tostones
22 Lilt
23 Ad hoc
25 Ncr
26 Genes
27 Prelaw
29 Ariosos
31 Ramapo
32 Polo
33 Imhara
35 Ridable
40 Brut
42 Across
43 Analyse
46 Dogsat
47 Scale
48 SEO
50 Musts
51 Ahri
52 Winnipeg
54 Ninety
56 Metadata
59 Spines
60 Amon
61 Mad
62 Asas
64 ESS
DOWN
1 SAF
2 EDL
3 Anathema
4 Inescapable
5 Tent
6 Macon
7 Etoncap
8 Acts
9 Ado
10 Proles
11 Latino
15 Tiles
16 Ents
18 Moolah
21 Error
23 Apri
24 Dram
26 Good company
28 Worry
30 Iliad
34 Aussi
36 Argued
37 Boss game
38 Lsat
39 Ests
41 Teen mag
43 A chip
44 Narnia
45 Aliens
47 Sans
49 Oneme
52 Wyss
53 It on
55 Tea
57 Tas
58 Ads