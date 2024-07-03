Mark your calendar: your guide to July events in Waterloo and Kitchener

Waterloo and Kitchener are buzzing with exciting events this July, offering something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of you can look forward to:

Uptown Night Market

Every Thursday in July and August, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the lower parking lot of the Waterloo Public Library transforms into a vibrant night market. This weekly event features local treats, live music, variety performances, and programming from the Waterloo Public Library. The Food Bank of Waterloo Region will also be on site to accept donations.

Salsa in the Square

Enjoy free salsa lessons every Thursday at 7 p.m. in Waterloo Public Square. Provided by Underdog Dance Corp., the evening extends with live performances and music until 11 p.m. While the event is free, registration and a liability waiver is required. Register at underdogdance.com/salsa-in-the-square

Campfire in Waterloo Public Square

On July 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., join friends and neighbours around a cozy campfire in Waterloo Public Square. Enjoy local music, games, and more.

Movies in the Park

Bring a blanket and enjoy movies under the stars at Waterloo Park. Movies begin at sundown, and while titles are yet to be announced, the event promises a great time. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Waterloo Region Food Bank.

Neruda Arts Festival – Kultrún World Music Festival

Experience a free international festival on July 12 to 14 at Waterloo Park that is designed to bring the community together through the arts with live music, workshops, and activities for all ages.

Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival

This free three-day jazz festival runs from July 19 to 21, celebrating its 31st anniversary. With performances across all jazz genres, the festival draws over 28,000 attendees.

Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show

From July 19 to 21, Victoria Park hosts the infamous Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show. Enjoy barbequed ribs, chicken, beers, ciders, cocktails, live entertainment, and a kids fun zone. Admission is free.

Afro Festival

Celebrate African music and culture on July 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterloo Park. The Afro Festival features traditional drumming, Afrobeat music, African dance, delicious food, cultural performances, and unique crafts.

Art Market

Every Wednesday until the end of August, the Art Market at Waterloo Public Square showcases local artists, crafters, and makers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy the vibrant culture and community spirit of Waterloo and Kitchener this July!