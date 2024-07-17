Quiz: What you should do this summer in the Waterloo Region

Whether you’re on a co-op term or recovering from eight months of courses, it can be hard to know how to spend those moments of free time during the summer. If this is your first summer in the Waterloo Region, figuring out what to do might feel even more complicated. In any case, we’ve got a quiz that will give you some ideas about where to start. Just answer the questions below and read on for some hand-picked suggestions about what local places and activities to check out this summer.

What’s your favourite thing about summer?

a.The weather — who doesn’t love being able to go outside without freezing?

b. Spending a night on the town without worrying about school

c. Checking off all the summer blockbusters

2. Who will you be spending time with the most this summer?

a. Myself — I’m looking forward to the alone time

b. Who knows? I’m hoping to meet lots of new people!

c. A couple of close friends or family members

3. Experts warn there’s another heatwave coming. What do you crave most?

a. Jumping in a lake

b. A refreshing meal or drink

c. A distraction – anything to take my mind off the weather

4. Favourite activity during the school year?

a. Going to the gym or joining an exercise class

b. Hitting the mall or shops uptown

c. Taking a study break to binge-watch TV

5. It’s the end of the week. How much energy do you have for the weekend?

a. Enough to get out of the house, for sure

b. Are you kidding? I’ve been waiting all week for this!

c. I might not want to spend the whole day out, but some evening plans would be fun

6. Favourite spot on campus?

a. The Peter Russell Rock Garden

b. The SLC, especially when there are club fairs or vendors!

c. Any of the theatre spaces

7. Last but not least: you’d hate to spend your summer…

a. Indoors

b. Alone

c. Being bored

Mostly a — Connect with nature

If most of your answers were option a, then it sounds like you’ll want to spend some time outdoors this summer. Lucky for you, there are plenty of options to explore without having to travel too far. If you’re looking for a relaxing way to spend the afternoon, try checking out one of the many local trails — information and maps can be found on the City of Waterloo website. For something with a little more variety, you could head over to the Laurel Creek Conservation Area. Here, you could try everything from swimming and sailing to picnicking and barbecuing with friends. And finally, while you may want to spend as much time outside as possible, it’s bound to rain at some point. If you still want your fill of nature on those rainy days, book a visit to an indoor attraction like the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, where you can walk amongst tropical plants and over 2,000 butterflies.

Mostly b — Check out local markets and festivals

According to your answers, you’d be best suited to visit as many local attractions as you can. After all, summer is the perfect time to head into town for shopping, music, farmer’s markets, and more. It can be hard to keep track of all the events happening this summer, so we’ll start you off with a few ideas. Both Kitchener and Waterloo are holding ribfests, which will be held from July 19 to 21 and Aug. 23 to 25, respectively. If you’re looking to shop from local vendors, Waterloo’s Uptown Night Market will be held every Thursday evening in July and August. There are also a wide variety of music festivals lined up, such as the Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival; Kitchener’s Wayback Festival, which will offer classic rock; and the Kultrún World Music Festival, which includes performances and interactive workshops. Information about all of these festivals can be found on the events’ websites.

Mostly c — Enjoy summer entertainment

If you answered mostly c, then you’re looking to be entertained this summer! Whether that be though music, movies, local theatre, or more, there are several options available in the region. If you’re into live music, downtown Kitchener will be hosting a series of Sunset Sessions, which are a series of outdoor pop-up concerts where the artists are kept a surprise. They will be held on Fridays throughout July, August, and September, with exact dates and times available on downtownkitchener.ca. Not into music but still want to enjoy outdoor entertainment? The City of Waterloo will be offering movie viewings in Waterloo Park on selected dates through July and August. If you’re looking for local performances, St. Jacob’s Country Playhouse and Rusty Nail Comedy might be for you. St. Jacob’s Country Playhouse will be putting on a production of Kiss Me, Kate in August, and Rusty Nail Comedy offers multiple comedy shows per week across Waterloo. Information and tickets are available on both of their websites.