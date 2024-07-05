Strike underway as LCBO and OPSEU bargaining reaches critical stage

About 10,000 LCBO workers officially went on legal strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 5. Negotiations between the LCBO and Ontario Public Service Employees (OPSEU) broke down, failing to reach a new contract and leading to strike action.

This will cause the LCBO to close for two weeks, with 30 retail stores to open afterwards for in-store shopping three days a week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with limited hours.

Extended hours are currently in effect at all stores across Ontario. All stores open early at 9:30 a.m. with most staying open to 10 p.m. However, LCBO.com and their mobile app will accept orders for free home delivery anywhere in Ontario for the duration of the strike. Additionally, bars, restaurants, licensed grocery stores, and The Beer Store will continue to receive wholesale orders.

The demands of the LCBO workers include the following:

Higher wages

A shift from part-time workers to permanent jobs

Changes to the Ford government’s plan of allowing beer, wine, and ready-made cocktails to be sold in grocery and corner stores. These changes would ensure the $2.5 billion in alcohol revenue can stay in the public sector and continue to fund healthcare and education.

Grow the LCBO to meet demand and increase convenience with more stores and increased hours of operation

Customers and business owners alike are making plans of how to avoid being affected by the strike, but UW students don’t seem to be too affected by it. “I live so close to the Beer Store that it isn’t a huge deal for me,” said Sean Barrett, a UW ARBUS student. “If it starts tomorrow I might go today to buy things for the weekend.”

Stephanie Lica, a UW political science student, shared a similar sentiment: “If I want to buy alcohol in the next few weeks I will probably have to go to different stores, otherwise it doesn’t really affect me.”

To learn more about the strike, go to www.opseu.org/category/news/ and www.lcbonegotiations.com/