Uptown Waterloo night markets begin today Markets will run every Thursday until end of August

For the fourth year in a row, the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be hosting weekly night markets. The first market will take place today, July 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. Subsequent markets will be held at the same time each Thursday through July and August.

This year, the markets will take place in the lower, covered parking lot of the Waterloo Public Library. Jeyas Balaskanthan, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA, says that this allows the market to take place rain or shine. He says this will be a welcome change, as last year several markets had to be cancelled due to weather concerns.

In addition to local vendors selling food, clothing, artwork and more, there will be performances from local musicians and children’s programming from the library. Free parking can be found at the library or other surrounding lots.

More information on the markets, including a complete list of today’s vendors, can be found here.