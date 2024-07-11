UW announces new emergency notification app

This morning, the university announced more information about their new Emergency Notification System (ENS). As part of a broader plan to improve emergency communications on campus, the Regroup Mobile app will be replacing the university’s WatSAFE app on Oct. 1, 2024.

The Regroup Mobile app is available for download starting today, but the university encourages people to keep the WatSAFE app on their phones until Oct. 1. Once it is downloaded, Regroup Mobile can be signed into using WatIAM credentials. To ensure proper communications, UW also suggests that community members ensure their profile information (such as their phone number) is up to date within Quest.

The university will begin phasing out WatSAFE on Aug. 29, with the app officially deactivating on Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, Regroup Mobile will be the sole ENS used by UW.

More information about the Regroup Mobile app can be found here. For further questions, reach out to ens@uwaterloo.ca.