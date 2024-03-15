UW Campus Compost running bottle drive fundraiser

UW Campus Compost (UWCC) is running a bottle drive fundraiser from March 17 to 22.

The fundraiser is raising money for new compost bins to be put in underserved areas around campus. UWCC co-manger, Sheridan Hill, said that “[they’re] hoping to fill in those gaps where food waste isn’t collected,” and added that one of their main goals is to get their compost bins into residences. With the fundraiser, they are hoping to fund at least one or two compost bins.

To participate, students can either bring their empties to campus and drop them off inside the Environment Student Society lounge between March 18 and 22, or they can sign up for pickup on March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., where one of the co-managers will drive around and collect them. Accepted items are glass bottles, cooler cans, beer cans – anything the Beer Store accepts.

When asked about future fundraisers, Hill said that since UWCC transitioned from being a part of the WUSA Sustainability Project to a WUSA club after the project was shut down in fall 2023, they receive a lot less funding per term, adding that “[they’re] always looking to raise some more money].” Generally, UWCC runs events featuring items available for purchase, such as a painting of a tote bag, or pumpkins to carve in the fall. She added that the group is “relatively new to the fundraising side… since [they] really didn’t have to do that with the WUSA Sustainability Project.” Hill added that there will be more fundraising events in the future, with at least one per term.