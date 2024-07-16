UW club spotlight: mock trial

There is no denying that UW offers something for everybody, with over 200 options for student clubs. Whether you are interested in food, politics, dancing, or gaming, chances are UW has something to fit that interest. If the current 200 clubs do not have something that fits your interest, students are encouraged to start their own. This is exactly what Victoria Ventura did when she realized there was no mock trial club at UW.

Imprint had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Mock Trial Club president Victoria Ventura, who founded the club around one year ago. The timing of the interview could not have come at a better time as Ventura and her team were just coming off a big win this past weekend at an Ontario mock trial event.

Aside from the reason of not having a mock trial club, Ventura wanted to bring a space to showcase the growing legal skillset of UW students. “The University of Waterloo has the reputation that it is just STEM students and that is all. I wanted to show that here at UW we are much more than that. With the legal studies program growing at such a fast pace, it was the perfect opportunity to start a mock trial club where our LS students could showcase their skillset learned during their undergrad classes and the skills they already [have],” Ventura said.

The Mock Trial Club is set up in such a way that there is something for everyone regardless of what level of competition they are interested in. “Currently our club has around 50 members — the number fluctuates semester to semester but for the most part, we stick around 50. Our club is split up into two different levels, competitive and recreation. The rec team competes against each other a few times a semester more on a friendly basis and the competitive team competes against other mock trial competitive teams from other universities around Canada a few times each semester,” Ventura said.

Venutra shared that the mock trial provides a great opportunity for exposure and building connections within the legal community. “Although I very much so enjoy the legal studies program at the University of Waterloo, the tasks of lawyers are very much different than what we do every day in class. Mock trial is an opportunity for students to be immersed in a legitimate court setting without actually being in real court.” Ventura added that “being a part of the Mock Trial Club I believe is a major reason why I got a co-op opportunity at a law firm this past summer.” Not only is the Mock Trial Club an opportunity to meet and connect with new people, but it is also a great addition to your resume and allows you to get real experience.

One of the most interesting aspects that stood out about the Mock Trial Club is that each case used in competition is usually a case that took place in a legitimate court setting. For example, when Ventura was asked about the cases they review, she shared, “Do you remember Oscar Pistorius? The South African Olympian who was accused, and ultimately found guilty of the murder of his wife? We just finished a competition where this case was used.” By following real cases, students have the opportunity to fight and interpret the law via their own point of view fueled by their own research.

To conclude, Ventura shared that the Mock Trial Club at UW is continuing to grow at a steady rate. She also mentioned that if anyone is interested in joining they can reach out via Instagram @uwaterloomocktrial. All are welcome, this club is not limited to just legal studies students, but for anyone who is interested in the law or wants to experience as close to a courtroom experience as one will get without actually going to court — Mock Trial Club is for you.